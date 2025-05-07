Big Year For Raiders RB Sincere McCormick in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are under new leadership heading into the 2025 National Football League season. The Raiders now have a new head coach, Pete Carroll, and a new general manager, John Spytek, leading the way. No player on the roster, so be comfortable in thinking that just because they had a starting job with the previous regime, that they will with Carroll and Spytek taking over.
The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason because of the players that the Silver and Black lost in free agency. There were some players that the Raiders could have paid, but did not think the money made sense to give them. With that in mind, for players heading into the 2025 season, they have to know that they have to produce and play well to stay on the Raiders roster.
For Raiders running back Sincere McCormick, it will be a challenge for him to get the same production he did in 2024, in 2025. The Raiders drafted rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, and he will likely be the starter.
But that does not mean that McCormick will not be part of the backfield in Las Vegas next season. The Raiders will see how McCormick comes back from injury before making any final decisions on him.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about 2025 being a money year for McCormick on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I understand this is not his [Sincere McCormick] third year. It is technically his fourth. We are talking about the running back Sincere McCormick," said Carpenter. "But I put him in this group for a very big reason, his first two years in Vegas, he literally did nothing ... This is a guy that had the ability but just never could flash it. Never could demonstrate it. You would see a little bit in practice, but never enough to get trusted with gametime."
"Last year, the light came on, and he played and then got injured. So here he sits now, and he is going into his fourth year. He showed enough of a flash that there is excitement about him ... This is a tremendously big year for Sincere McCormick ... He certainly will get a chance to parlay a really good year this year and do an exceptional contract."
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the free agent class!
We invite you to interact with us today when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.