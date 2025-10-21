Raiders Today

What the Raiders Must Figure Out During the Bye Week

The Las Vegas Raiders are in their bye week and are not were they want to be. They are 2-5 and things have not worked out so far this season. Raiders need to take this bye week and look at everything.

Michael Canelo

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll (right) and owner Mark Davis talk before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll (right) and owner Mark Davis talk before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are falling down hill and it is happening fast this season. They now have more questions than answers than they had all offseason long and going into the season. This season was suppose to be about showing that the franchise is turning the corner and improving on the field.

That has been far from the case for the Silver and Black in the 2025 NFL season. They are going backwards and there is going to be a lot of explaining to do if something does not change soon.

The Raiders are coming off an embarrassing loss to their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game the Raiders were no where close to being competetive or having a chance in that one. They did not look prepare and went out there and got man handle. That was not the first time that happen to the Silver and Black this season. It has felt like that with all their losses this season. That is the concerning part in all of this.

frrfrw
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Going into Week 8 the Raiders are 2-5 and in their bye week. It is going to be interesting to see what happens during the bye week for the Raiders. Will some things change or will things remain the same in Las Vegas? For now we wait and see what happens but it is not going to be a pretty bye week for this franchise once again.

Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders moving forward on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I want to saw this right now and I am not going to wavier from it, I think you know, you cannot keep firing people and expect to get your program going into the right direction," said Carpenter. "But I think there has to be a lot of people looking at themselves in the mirror. If I am Mark Davis, again, I am going to call Tom Brady, John Spytek, and Pete Carroll into my office. I am going to signal that I want you in my office. I would say to them, that I want answers."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady
Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I want to know why I am paying six million dollars a year and we cannot score. If this is a rebuild, why did we go and trade for a quarterback. Why did not we got pick one?"

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this theory.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this theory.

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO