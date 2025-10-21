What the Raiders Must Figure Out During the Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders are falling down hill and it is happening fast this season. They now have more questions than answers than they had all offseason long and going into the season. This season was suppose to be about showing that the franchise is turning the corner and improving on the field.
That has been far from the case for the Silver and Black in the 2025 NFL season. They are going backwards and there is going to be a lot of explaining to do if something does not change soon.
The Raiders are coming off an embarrassing loss to their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game the Raiders were no where close to being competetive or having a chance in that one. They did not look prepare and went out there and got man handle. That was not the first time that happen to the Silver and Black this season. It has felt like that with all their losses this season. That is the concerning part in all of this.
Going into Week 8 the Raiders are 2-5 and in their bye week. It is going to be interesting to see what happens during the bye week for the Raiders. Will some things change or will things remain the same in Las Vegas? For now we wait and see what happens but it is not going to be a pretty bye week for this franchise once again.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders moving forward on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"I want to saw this right now and I am not going to wavier from it, I think you know, you cannot keep firing people and expect to get your program going into the right direction," said Carpenter. "But I think there has to be a lot of people looking at themselves in the mirror. If I am Mark Davis, again, I am going to call Tom Brady, John Spytek, and Pete Carroll into my office. I am going to signal that I want you in my office. I would say to them, that I want answers."
"I want to know why I am paying six million dollars a year and we cannot score. If this is a rebuild, why did we go and trade for a quarterback. Why did not we got pick one?"
