The 1 Raiders' Issue That Continues to Plague Winning Efforts
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has been hard to watch this season and their issues have played a part in creating problems that talent can not overcome. Let's dive into what is going on.
Albert Breer Shares His Take
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked what's going on with the offensive line in a recent mailbag and provided his take.
"Vegas is just young up front, outside of left tackle Kolton Miller. Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze were Day 2 picks in 2024," stated Breer. "The other guard, Dylan Parham, was one in 2022. So it’s not as if the guys that are starting have come out of nowhere, and in Week 1, it looked pretty good. Since, the team is averaging under 3.5 yards per carry, and Geno Smith has been sacked eight times. You’d hope those are just bumps."
"You have to give it time. I know that doesn’t really help you right now. But we’re not even out of September, so patience is warranted."
My Take
We could spend all day talking about the offensive line but until Raider Nation gets some specific answers on why Jackson Powers-Johnson, one of the best interior offensive lineman in his class, is competing for guard snaps, the issues will persist.
It's hard to believe that the best center in college football in 2023, a center who balled out during the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium, would automatically struggle to find playing time after establishing himself last season.
In my opinion, outside of quarterback and EDGE rusher, there is no position more critical to the success of a football team than the center.
One is because the position is one that requires a natural signal-caller. Two is because the center position dictates everything in the trenches, especially in the rushing attack.
Schemes make players but players must fit schemes so if Powers-Johnson isn't a fit, that's a scheme problem because this offense and this team have nowhere positive to turn if their offensive line keeps collapsing and it's especially frustrating when a team's second-best lineman is on the bench.
Until the Raiders properly handle the Powers-Johnson situation, there will be no resolution to these overarching issues.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!