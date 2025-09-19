Raiders' Latest Injury Report Provides Big Jackson Powers-Johnson News
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take their second road trip of the season, traveling towards the Nation's Capital to play the Washington Commanders in week three action. After seeing some big names on Wednesday's injury report, following the Raiders' Monday Night loss to the Chargers, we have a tad more clarity on who will be available this week.
Las Vegas Raiders
Full
Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion) was limited in practice on Wednesday as the team worked to have him return after missing week two. On Thursday, he was a full participant. Justin Shorter (knee) wasn't listed on Wednesday but was added on Thursday.
Limited
The Raiders had three players named to the list on Wednesday and while Powers-Johnson was a full participant Brock Bowers (knee) and Jeremy Chinn (Pectoral) remained limited.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bowers played 54 total snaps out of a possible 70 while Chinn played all 58 defensive snaps. Powers-Johnson did not play.
Decamerion Richardson, who wasn't listed on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday.
Pete Carroll spoke on Bowers and Powers-Johnson on Monday.
Carroll on Brock Bowers
"He only practiced on Friday, the Friday practice, and I think you could see we were just trying to get him out there and get him playing, and he looked okay, and so we got to him in the second half more," stated Carroll. "But we really need him. We need him being active and throughout the game."
Carroll on Jackson Powers-Johnson Practicing This Week
"I would think he would be, but I don't know that for sure," stated Carroll. "Haven't been given the word yet, but he's had plenty of time now, so he should be able to be all right."
It appears Carroll is right about his star offensive lineman.
Washington Commanders
Full
The Commanders put ten names on their Wednesday Injury Report. On Thursday, after three veterans had a veteran rest day, including Zach Ertz, Von Miller, and Laremy Tunsil returned to practice.
Brandon Coleman (shoulder), Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), and Colson Yankoff (hip) were limited on Wednesday, but they were full participants on Thursday.
Did Not Participate
Jayden Daniels (knee), Noah Brown (Groin/ knee), and John Bates (groin) missed practice for a second straight day. Daniels' status is unknown at this time, but we should have more on Friday.
Deebo Samuel Sr also missed practice for personal reasons. It is unknown the exact reason why he missed practice, and his game status is also unknown.
Limited
Trey Amos (shoulder) was the only Commander limited on Thursday.
