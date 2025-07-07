One of the Keys to the Raiders' Success This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season with one of the worst turnover differentials in the National Football League. They enter the upcoming season with questions still remaining around their defense as a whole, especially their defensive backfield.
Las Vegas hopes Jakorian Bennett and Eric Stokes can stay healthy and play well, but they also need other cornerbacks such as Decamerion Richardson to play well when called upon.
Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Robertson noted some of the things Richardson has working in his favor.
"When you look at him, he is tall, long, and athletic. He can run like the wind, and with the technique we play, it is going to be very difficult to get the ball over our heads. One of the things we want those guys to do is to protect us," Robertson said.
"We put a premium on not allowing the ball to go over our heads, and he is one of the guys we are counting on to not let the ball go over our heads. They are learning some new techniques that Pete and Joe [Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Joe Woods] wanted them to do, and they are doing a good job with it. So, I am looking forward to them stepping up this year."
Following the completion of minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted what can help Richardson and the rest of the Raiders' defense improve this offseason. Along with other things, Carroll has emphasized the importance of forcing turnovers.
"On the other side of the ball, in a mode in this offseason where you can't be physical, you can't hit guys, you can't tackle anybody, you have to use your imagination. And so that's a sight in the football when you're attacking it and showing that you sight it and the gestures that you make to show us that you had a shot to punch at the football or take a shot at it, all of those things are the things we value really highly," Carroll said.
"And so, I think we reported today that it was 2,300 times during these last 10 days that we took a shot at the football. And so, that's the kind of emphasis that we need, but it never ends. I mean, they never get it, they can stay with you. We have a real clear passage to getting that done, and we'll see what happens. It'll really be a key to our season."
