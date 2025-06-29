Questions Still Surround the Raiders' Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders have made significant changes this offseason. However, Las Vegas undoubtedly has work to do in its defensive backfield, as the unit has several new starters.
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll noted what goes into the success of defensive backs, as the Raiders' position group enters the season with many questions.
"They have to be in the right place, and they have to evaluate the concept of the call as it fits to the route concept. And then they've got to make the proper adjustments that gives them a chance, then from there, then they make the plays," Carroll said.
"But really the confidence that they gain from knowing that they know what they're supposed to do, what's expected of them and then trusting that the guys around them are doing the same thing, that's what allows guys to think freely and to be confident to make the plays and break on the ball and think that, 'I'm going to get this ball, I'm not just gonna defend the play.'"
Carroll noted that implementing the mindset necessary to accomplish what Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham wants to do is nearly as important as the scheme itself. After years of struggling on both sides of the ball, the Raiders are in the middle of a much-needed recalibration.
"And so, we're trying to instill that mentality, and fortunately, we have some guys that really bring it. Jeremy Chinn has really shown a lot already in leadership. Elandon Roberts has already given us a real surge in the kind of confidence that you can spread to the rest of the players," Carroll said.
"E [Eric] Stokes has done a nice job, too. So, we're getting a lot of really good, positive things from guys that have been there before and been on some good teams, and done some good winning and all that, and they're helping the other guys."
Time will tell if the Raiders are on the right track. However, John Spytek and Pete Carroll have done just about all that could reasonably be asked of them in their first offseason together. They hope a solid training camp will help solidify that notion.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about everything Crosby!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.