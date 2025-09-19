Raiders Add Game-Changing Feature to Allegiant Stadium
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, stadiums in the National Football League. Allegiant Stadium has been the home of the Silver and Black since 2020. The stadium is world class and we have seen it become one of the most well-known venues in the United States. Allegiant Stadium is home to the Raiders but has also hosted a lot of different things. Everything about Allegiant Stadium is special.
This season, Allegiant Stadium has added something special for the players as they enter the stadium before they are set to go to battle on the field.
Allegiant Stadium Latest Addition
Per Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority:
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Las Vegas Raiders have collaborated on a striking redesign of the players entrance tunnel at Allegiant Stadium. The tunnel officially debuted tonight ahead of the Raiders’ home opener on Monday, Sept. 15. The nearly 70-foot-long Fabulous Tunnel Walk is a signature element of the destination’s new year-long “Welcome to Fabulous” brand campaign.
Often a focal point of media attention and fan excitement, the players tunnel has become an unofficial runway for athletes to showcase their personal style. With the Fabulous Tunnel Walk, Vegas transforms these arrivals into a stage worthy of the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.
“Developed in partnership with the Raiders, the Fabulous Tunnel Walk adds an extra layer of excitement not only to the Raiders’ home games, but also to the numerous championship games, international matchups, and marquee events at Allegiant Stadium, enhancing the already unmatched experience of being in and playing in Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA.
The Fabulous Tunnel Walk adds new life to the wall that the players have walked by on their way into the locker room since Allegiant Stadium’s opening in 2020. The revamped tunnel features a neon-inspired “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign as its focal point, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders’ logo, the team’s traditional Silver & Black colors and more exciting Vegas-inspired design elements throughout.
The Fabulous Tunnel Walk will remain in place through the 2025–2026 football season and beyond, creating a memorable experience for players, performers, concerts and other major events at Allegiant Stadium.
