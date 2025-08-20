Good, Surprising & Concerning Reasons: Six Players Who Stood Out at Raiders Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders can see the exit lane to the 2025 NFL Training Camp, which wraps up on Saturday night in Arizona.
From my perspective, six players stood out during today's practice for various reasons—some good, some concerning, and some surprising.
Join me as I take you inside practice for the latest updates on your beloved Silver and Black.
What Surprised Me
QB Aidan O'Connell Goes Off
I have expressed my respect for Aidan O'Connell many times; he is one of the finest young men you will ever meet. However, I have also noted that he has struggled under the lights for various reasons.
After the starting offensive line, the second and third-string players have faced challenges as well. O'Connell has made some questionable decisions with the ball and has tended to stare down his receivers.
Pete Carroll wants AOC to improve his pace and has been vocal about it. AOC addressed that.
"Yeah, good question, it's kind of my job getting the play call and then communicating as clearly and succinctly as possible. And then getting out of the huddle I think we definitely been trying to do that in practice and putting the play clock a little low on the time to get us in and out of the huddle and get to the line of scrimmage and make our checks faster. So, yeah, just trying to push ourselves in practice I think is a big part of that and translates to the game."
Today, Carroll emphasized this point further by having AOC maneuver with an 18-second play clock, instead of the usual 40 seconds. Frustrated with his performance, O'Connell was vocal as he left the field, grabbing his helmet and visibly expressing his frustration.
Maxx Crosby expressed himself like that several times a day, but never from AOC. O'Connell truly cares and is determined to improve. Pete Carroll is working to mold him into a QB1, much like he did with Geno Smith, who revitalized his career under Carroll's guidance.
What Concerned Me?
Malcolm Koonce Confidence Crisis?
Malcolm Koonce is an impressive young man. After experiencing a serious injury last year, he is finally back on the field, but he has yet to make a noticeable impact during training camp. This is not unusual, as players coming back from significant injuries often need time to regain trust in their bodies.
Since the pads have been put on, Koonce hasn't stood out yet. He is the same player who excelled in the second half of the 2023 season, but he needs to build confidence to trust his recovery fully. He is working hard, and success will come, but it is a gradual process. I am surprised it hasn’t happened yet, but I have no doubts about Koonce’s potential.
Carroll discussed the process of Koonce and his confidence.
"I said something to Malcolm [Koonce] today. It's taken him a little while to feel that he's back. He came out here and ready to go, and he missed so much in the offseason that he was disappointed in, but when he finally got a chance to go, it hasn't been that long ago. I mean, it's been whatever, three, four weeks we've been out here, and I think it took him time to realize he's okay and he's in great shape. It's often with injuries, particularly lower leg injuries in knees and ankles and all that, you got to believe that it's okay, and sometimes you have to prove it.”
Carroll continued, “Because after all of that time, they're thinking about it, and they're limping around, they got the boot on and all that, it just it works you. Alex [Guerrero] would be the first one to tell you, you have to develop your brain to allow yourself to get back to normal. And it's not so much the physical part of it. He's got all full strength, he's explosive, he's tough, fast, all of that. And he's shown in the last seven or eight days, in 10 days, that he really is back. So we're thrilled to see that."
Dont’e Thornton Slowing Down
Dont’e Thornton burst on the scene starting in OTAs and never looked back. The 6’4” monster who runs a flat 4.3 40-yard dash, over the last few practices, has begun to slow.
He has to find his chemistry with Gen Smith on the long ball.
For example, he likes to look back and put his hands up long before he has at the point where he is supposed to get the football.
Today, on a long ball, he was barely 20 yards downfield on a 50+ yard route and was already looking back and putting his hands up.
As fast as he is, Geno’s arm is bigger. The youngster has to keep his hands and head down and get to the spot to make the catch.
On the route mentioned above, Geno’s pass sailed past him because looking back and raising your hand slows you down.
I asked Carroll about this problem that has been emerging, and he has seen it as well.
"He did the other night, yeah. He put his eyes up real early, maybe 10, 12 yards down the field. He's so fast, you want him to use it to get him open as opposed to, is the ball coming? And so part of that is them getting accustomed to, is he going to get back shouldered? Is the ball going to get thrown outside and on the boundary? When he knows that G's [Geno Smith] going up over the top, he needs to be able to believe in that and be ready for it. So it's just a process. He has not caught a lot of balls in his career. He's an inexperienced guy in the program, but yet, he's bright and he's smart and he cares, and he's trying, and G's trying to connect it all, make it come together."
What was Good?
Terrell Edmunds Making His Presence Known
Former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds hasn’t been here long, but today he took reps with the ones in a heavy nickel defense.
Since he arrived, he has looked excellent. His skill set is impressive, and his quick grasp of the defense is a testimony to his football IQ—something Carroll loves.
"I like him. I like him. Yeah, he brings you the sense of the experience. I mean, you can see when you watch his film, and he's done tons of stuff. He's done all of the stuff at the line of scrimmage, on the deep end coverage wise, blitz wise, and so he brings that to us, and he's got a level of confidence that's obvious. It's a great pickup for us, and he's right in the middle of everything, right in the middle of competing for snaps and all that."
Dylan the Bulldozer Parham
Dylan Parham is one of the kindest individuals you will ever meet off the football field. He has had an exceptional training camp, showcasing his skillful and hardworking approach. Each day, he has demonstrated a physical style of play that contrasts with his gentle demeanor off the field. Although he is quiet, his performance speaks volumes, and after another impressive day, his coach, Pete Carroll, shares in that sentiment.
"Yeah, it's interesting you bring him up, he was pissed today. He got mad at the defense getting after the running backs real late in the plays and all that. And if you notice, I was in the huddle with him, I just let him keep going, keep barking, because he was just showing who he is and how he cares and all that. He's tough. He's physical. He moves well, we don't mind putting him on the edge on some situations when we can. He's doing a good job."
Parham is fighting daily with the likes of Thomas Booker, Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Tyree Wilson, and Maxx Crosby, and all he does is take care of his business.
Zeus is Loose
For the second half of 2023, Zamir "Zeus" White emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL, highlighting his talent in a thrilling Christmas Day victory that captivated the nation.
Last year, he struggled under a poor offensive coordinator's performance and became less visible until an injury sidelined him.
However, he has made a strong comeback this year, appearing in the best shape of his brief NFL career. He looks more agile and runs with a renewed purpose, showing a fierce determination on the field.
With the support of coaches Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll, Zeus consistently demonstrated his ability to make big runs, embracing a physical playing style that challenged opposing defenses. Make no mistake, he has looked good nearly all of camp, today he just shone.
While he is not in direct competition with Ashton Jeanty, Zeus has proven that he belongs in this league and on this team, and he is poised to make significant contributions moving forward.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take..
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.