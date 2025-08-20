Training Camp Report: Frustration From Unexpected Player, Jakobi Meyers Deal
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, amid the dog days of summer and the 2025 NFL Training Camp, can see the light at the end of the tunnel that brings the regular season.
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we delve into the practice that is closed to the public. We review players who stood, both positively and negatively, while addressing the frustration expressed by an unexpected player.
Earlier today at practice, Aidan O’Connell, contrary to his style, was visibly frustrated. That is a terrific sign from the young man as he drives himself to be better.
O’Connell spoke after practice this week, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell
Q: Pete Carroll, after he talked after the game, he said he thinks when you guys come in as a second team offense, that's when you guys kind of pick up the tempo a little bit more with the operation of offense. What goes into kind of working on that and trying to get better in that area?
Aidan O'Connell: "Yeah, good question, it's kind of my job getting the play call and then communicating as clearly and succinctly as possible. And then getting out of the huddle I think we definitely been trying to do that in practice and putting the play clock a little low on the time to get us in and out of the huddle and get to the line of scrimmage and make our checks faster. So, yeah, just trying to push ourselves in practice I think is a big part of that and translates to the game."
Q: I know you prioritize taking care of the ball all the time. Three interceptions the first couple of games. Is it kind of still learning this new offense? Is it being a little aggressive when maybe didn't need to be? What are your thoughts on that?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I thought the first game was honestly two ones that I wish I could have back and felt just down about and felt like I put a team in a bad position. This last one was tough. I was trying to throw the ball with anticipation and the guy made a good play and obviously had a good sense of what route we were running."
O'Connell continued, "And so at all junctures it's my job to take care of the ball and not put our defense in in a bad spot, and to continue to move the offense. Especially in that situation where this past weekend in the red zone, and with a good field goal kicker, and Daniel [Carlson] hopefully have points on the board. So just trying to, yeah, like you said, take care of the ball. It's ultimately my responsibility. Obviously it comes in in different waves about when an interception happens, why it happens, but got to do a better job of that."
Q: How critical is it and how do you work on using your eyes to move defensive backs off of guys and not telegraphing where pass is going. How do you work on that?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think practice is a huge part of that. I think film studies a huge part of it. I think it's understanding what we're doing, trying to understand what the defense is doing. So it's not one thing, it's a combination of things and something that I think since you start playing football as a young kid, you try to work on and you're never really a finished product with it."
Q: You've been through every different role as a quarterback in the NFL and even in college. But last year was a competition for starting quarterback. This year it's kind of different, preparing to be the backup quarterback, has that been different in training camp for you?
O'Connell: "A little bit, obviously, just with different intricacies of what my role is and what we're trying to do, where I get reps and stuff, and who I'm working with, but really every day is a competition with myself. Like you mentioned, I had to learn that in high school and college, it wasn’t always guaranteed that I was going to play. And so really learned how to compete, how to compete with myself and not worry about other people. Worry about what you know I'm doing to try to be the best football player I can be. And that's still a goal. That was a goal, again, when I started playing football. It's still a goal."
