Pete Carroll Assesses Raiders: Candid Thoughts on Team's Direction
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' record of 2-4 is disappointing, but you wouldn’t have known it yesterday as the building was renewed with energy and fire.
Losing, in any profession, is contagious, and the Silver and Black were frustrated with their start; getting a win, even against the worst team in the NFL, didn’t matter.
Hope springs eternal, and it should.
The National Football League is the most difficult of all professional sports leagues, and you never apologize for any win.
On Monday, after reviewing the film, Pete Carroll spoke candidly about his team and their direction.
Anyone who knows and understands Pete Carroll 'sfootball knows that he loves balance. Something for the first time all year, the Raiders offense had.
"I think we found the balance team wise, more so than just offensively. We weren't as effective as we like to be in the running game, but we but we did it. 32 carries; that's a real statement, and it played right into the compliments of what the special teams guys did to give up no big plays, create a little bit.”
He added about his defense, “Defense played great and did a lot of great things for us. So, it was complimentary football around. That's kind of how we've won over the years, and it doesn't have to be as productive. It just needs to be really solid, and you keep the ball away from the other guys, and you get a chance to win the turnover thing, and all that happened."
In my many decades as a sports reporter, one thing I have learned to appreciate is how difficult it is for coaches on the field to see the entire game.
Film Study Revelations?
"Yeah, a couple things. The first thing was the pursuit on defense and the perimeter play that we had, guys coming out of the stack. Jonah [Laulu] had a couple terrific pursuit plays, and Kyu Blu [Kelly] had a couple great containments on the edge when they're trying to get the ball around us, and it showed the intensity of the guys flying. I think Jeremy [Chinn] had a really good play too on a perimeter play. When you can discourage those, and, okay, you eliminate part of the game, and we did it just with effort.”
Carroll added, “I think the other side of it too was, I thought Ashton [Jeanty] ran really hard again. He's a physical presence when you're playing him. He's going to break tackles. He's going to bounce off of you. Is he breaking more tackles than anybody? Is that stat still there? Yeah, well, that's a statement, and it's a style that we want to stand for. And it's pretty clear, you can go back and you can see this is something that we've always tried to develop in our guys and our team. And so, that jumped out at me. I thought Ashton, in the running game, the attitude was there, and then what happened on the other side effort wise was really good on defense."
Rookie WRs Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton
Carroll used rookie WR Jack Bech significantly more and rookie Dont’e Thornton significantly less; the usage was all based on the game plan.
"Yes, obviously it was. That's what we did, and Jack [Bech] didn't get many balls, but he played a bunch of plays, and we ran the ball a lot, and he was involved in some of that. And it wasn't in any plan to keep Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] from not playing, it's just kind of the way the rotation went."
Kudos to the Right
Ashton Jeanty had some terrific runs on the right side with Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. Carroll was quick to praise the production.
"Yeah, we did get the ball out on the perimeter pretty well, and you can see how it's kind of easy for Ashton [Jeanty] when he gets out there to make eight, 10 yards. He can get it almost with every opportunity. Not always does the guy just miss the tackle, but it's hard to get him down, and those guys getting him out and making the edge for him, and the receivers block and they help us out. All of that took place."
The Patrick Graham Impact
Turnovers and pressure have been a significant emphasis by DC Patrick Graham, and they made a showing versus the Titans.
"It is what we've been selling that we're going to play like, and so it was good to be ahead in the game, and they force the issue a little bit. And play calling was such that we could take advantage of the opportunities, and the guys really executed really well. We were very clean on defense yesterday. Assignment wise, principles, containment, those big issues were really dealt with in a good fashion, and it gives you a chance to play good. Stayed on top of the deep ball really well, kept them from making any explosive plays to speak of. And all that fits together."
Winning and Losing Are Contagious
When a team is struggling like the Silver and Black had been, getting a big win before heading on the road to battle perennial power and rival the Kansas City Chiefs is a very big deal.
"Well, yeah, it's always really valuable. I mean, yeah, it's positive and it feels good and all that. It just happens to be Kansas City that's next, and so we'll do everything we can to prepare and come off this game clear-minded and really drilled into the challenge that they bring. It's a tremendous program that Andy's [Reid] been running for a long time, and we're going to have to play really well to have a chance. But if we prepare well, we'll have chance, and that's all we can ask for."
M*A*SH* Update
Carroll was hopeful Brock Bowers would return versus the Titans, but he was unable to go. Does he think he will play at Arrowhead? Or is he at least potentially on track for that?
"No, I don't know about that. I mean, I'm hopeful, yeah, but we're looking after him. There's a big bye coming up and all that kind of stuff. An extra week, a couple weeks you get before you have to come back. So, I can't tell you. I'm optimistic always, but that doesn't mean we're getting him back. So, you look at the long haul of it, it might be best to just guarantee that he's full speed and back. So, we'll see how we handle that."
QB Aidan O'Connell, S Lonnie Johnson?
Carroll also gave a recovery update on QB Aidan O'Connell and S Lonnie Johnson Jr.?
"Yeah, both those guys are doing great in their rehab. They both have beautiful attitudes about it. Lonnie [Johnson Jr.] has been battling. He's trying to get back now, and so it's kind of the same format of this week coming up and the next week off. It gives these guys a real chance to guarantee it and maximize their return opportunity. But they're doing well. Aidan's [O'Connell] throwing the ball. Lonnie's on the field running, and it's just a matter of this week, next week kind of thing. So, we're in good shape on those guys."
Michael Mayer Expectations
Michael Mayer is making a big impact, especially with Brock Bowers out. Did that surprise Carroll, or was he always confident in the former Fighting Irish star?
"Well, no, he showed us. He's shown us that through camp and all that. Mike's [Mayer] had a great run since we've been here. He's looked terrific. And when he and Brock [Bowers] are out there and Ian [Thomas] filling in, it's a great group. For Mike to come back and catch five or six balls, whatever it was yesterday, and score, and a couple big third down wins and all that. That's what he's been doing. So, you can see how hopeful we are for when Brock returns. Brock's one of our very best players, and it'll make a difference, but Mike's doing everything that we could hope for right now. So, we've already been really high on him."
Concerns on the Left
I had mentioned in my post-game podcast that the Raiders' left side of the offensive line had not had their best game of the year.
I asked Carroll about the left side.
"Stone's [Forsythe] got a challenge. He's been a backup for a while. He started a handful of games, a dozen games or something like that, whatever it is. And so, he's got to just keep going and keep battling. We got to keep helping him properly, and he really gives you everything he's got preparation wise, smarts wise, technique wise. He's stepping and kicking the way you're supposed to, and he's got to survive. It's hard. And look, there was a portion in the game where the pass rush, really, all of a sudden was a big deal, and then we put it to rest. In the second half, it wasn't a factor much, but there was a spurt in there where they were really hot and we were struggling a little bit, and we didn't give up a sack in the second second half."
Jordan Meredith's Maturation
I also asked Carroll about Jordan Meredith, who seemed to have really improved and played a better game. Did you see that on film?
"He was really solid. He's been solid throughout. There's times he gets in situations with enormous guys, and sometimes he's battling up against it. But most of that is we have to be right, to be really, really precise about the way we help each other and in our footwork and all that so we don't create the little voids in there that can give guys penetration opportunities. But he's doing really well. He's a really solid player for us."
The Raider Nation Impact
There were some empty seats yesterday, but the crowd was deafening.
"I thought the crowd was great. The crowd was great. They helped us.”
I had an observation during the game: in one instance, when Tennessee got a penalty, which I believe was crowd-related, it seemed like you were applauding the crowd.
"Of course I was. Heck yeah, because they factor in, they help win. They help you win. And we needed them. And yesterday, I don't know how many people were there, but it didn't matter. The crowd was right there with us when we needed it. This is a classic setting, where hopefully we're ahead in the game, they're trying to come back, we're trying to finish it. We're looking for a chance to kill the clock and all of those things that happen at the end of the game are all connected.”
Carroll continued to praise Raider Nation adding, “And so, when they help us rush the passer, because they can't hear the cadence, and you see how effective Maxx [Crosby] has been over the years of getting off the line of scrimmage, all of that is all connected. So, we played together, and I was thrilled to have that. It felt like the factor was there, I didn't care how many people were there, whatever it was."
Were you applauding the crowd?
"Yeah, yeah. It happened last time we were there, too."
Special Teams Was Special: For the Right Reasons
I mentioned in my aforementioned podcast how well AJ Cole and Alex Bachman had performed on Sunday, and Carroll agreed.
"Yeah, let's give a moment here, too, special teams played great yesterday, and it's been a problem for us. We have not played the way we need to play, and we've been giving up too many explosive plays and all. And so, yesterday, they did their part throughout. Just to have a little burst a couple times on the punt returns was great. Remember, AJ [Cole] has a sprained ankle. His ankle's still sprained, but he got a couple kicks in on Friday, showed that he could do it, went out there, and did a great job. And we had in this game, a part of the game that I love, we had a couple opportunities to sink him back in there, and we did it, and we factored into how he played. And so, it really felt like a complete game for us, and with all kinds of areas to play better.”
Devin White's Return to Greatness
Carroll also quickly praised his star linebacker.
“Devin White had a great football game, and he had four tackles he missed, and I say that because he had a great game, and he'll be all pumped up about it, and he should be. But we can do so much better, and so hopefully we try to make this start and get going."
Emerging Linebacker Core Impacting the Entire Team
Speaking of Devin White, how valuable is it to have those veteran linebackers, Jamal Adams, Devin, and Elandon Roberts?
"I love the way they play. I really love the way they play. And E-Rob [Roberts] has a big factor in that his style is exactly what we're looking for – downhill, light you up, really aggressive, really a great communicator to make sure that we make our calls, take advantage of the opportunities. And the guys, I thought they played a really good game as a group. I agree with you, and I think he rubs kind of in the center of that, but that's three wild freakin' football players. Those guys love to play the game, and it's fun to see him have that kind of that kind of game."
Those three men offer tremendous leadership in the locker room, as they are not only excellent football players but also role models and mentors for the young players.
"There's no question. They're so driven. And you connect that with Maxx [Crosby], we have a winning group there. That defense can really play like that. That isn't a surprise. I think had the scores been a little bit more in our line, been head and all, you would have recognized it even sooner.”
Carroll expounded in far more detail.
“Remember that it was just a couple weeks ago, we're a fraction of a second off on the field goal to win that game. We just a hair late or whatever it was that gave them a chance to block a kick. We're so much closer to being on the other end of it then it has appeared. It's why this game is important to us, to get this win and at home and all the rest of it. It is important as we take our next step forward, hopefully we can capitalize on it."
Tommy "FREAKING" Eichenberg
I followed up asking Carroll if those veteran linebackers they're having a big impact on Tommy Eichenberg. How much does it help him as a future player to have those guys?
"Yeah, no, it is. And Tommy [Eichenberg] got a dozen plays or so yesterday and did a nice job when he had his chance. There's such good symbolic type of linebackers. I mean, they really talk to talk and walk to walk and physical as hell. And you can't ask for more in terms of setting the tone of what's expected and all that. So, Tommy can jump in anytime and play for us. He's ready to go."
Kyu Blu Kelly Back on Track
It was no Kyu Blu Kelly has struggled some of late, but on Sunday he looked reinvigorated and played very well. Carroll concurred.
"He did a great job yesterday. Yeah, there’s been some conversations about his play and all, I thought it was a really good game plan that Pat [Patrick Graham] put together to make sure that the corners were really a factor and effective. He's a really good football player. You guys continue to see him make big hits and tackles. He'll continue to do that.”
Carroll went on to explain why Kelly had struggled some, and it wasn’t all his fault.
“We have hung him out, he has been out there on his own somewhat earlier in the year. We helped him a little bit more with some of the calls and that's just a general part of our mix, but he's such a good football player. He shows up when you give him chances. The perimeter passes that he makes the big play on, a couple tackles he had, the tackle on the tight end on the sidelines was a gorgeous play. So, we'll count on him to keep coming on."
