Stunning Admission Made About Raiders' Coaching Search
The Las Vegas Raiders had a deep and thorough coaching search after firing Antonio Pierce shortly after the end of last season. From Ben Johnson to Pete Carroll, who the Raiders eventually hired, Las Vegas did their due diligence when refilling their coaching staff this past offseason.
Raiders' Decisions Brought to Light
The Raiders hired Carroll, then hired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator and retained Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator. Mike Silver of the Athletic noted that the Raiders quietly offered their defensive coordinator position to Robert Saleh.
Saleh instead took the same position in San Francisco, even though the Raiders reportedly offered to make him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the National Football League. More importantly, that offer reportedly came with an agreement for him to take over for Carroll when the time came.
“Saleh was even more in demand last January as a potential defensive coordinator, but he made it clear that if he didn’t get a head coaching job, he was overwhelmingly partial to returning to the 49ers. That conviction held even when the Raiders, after hiring 73-year-old Pete Carroll, offered Saleh a record-breaking contract to become the team’s defensive coordinator, with the understanding that he’d be in line to succeed Carroll as head coach," Silver said.
The Raiders would instead make Chip Kelly the highest paid offensive coordinator in the league after years of not coaching in the NFL.
The Raiders are 2-5 and appear to be headed towards a lost season, while Saleh is in a better situation. Heading into the Bye Week, Carroll noted how things are coming along in his first season with the Raiders.
"I'm surprised that we're not farther along than we are. I thought we would be, and I anticipated being farther along and being cleaner with our game. What I'm trying to show you is that we can play really balanced football, meaning that all three phases can do their part and give us a chance to play the game where we're not giving the game away,” Carroll said.
“And early on, we've turned the ball over like crazy, and the kicking game was struggling, and defense was kind of holding it together for us, it seemed. And so, the kicking game has come back around. Couple guys have been switched around, moved around, I think Tom [McMahon] did a nice job adjusting and the last couple games have been very solid.”
