Raiders Still Need to Prove Their Improvement is Legit
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a much better position heading into the new season than they were a year ago. The Raiders finally got the upgrades they needed for some of the most important positions on the football field. The Raiders are looking to shock a lot of people next season, and that comes with winning a lot more games than they did a year ago. The Raiders will be ready to go.
The Raiders will be led by head coach Pete Carroll, who brings a lot of valuable experience to the team. Carroll is not scared of what challenges facing the Raiders next season. He is always ready to face them with a great plan and head one. There is no way that Carroll can go about next season as the Raiders head coach but to win a lot more games than they did a year ago.
Carroll brought in a lot of good coaches who will also give the Silver and Black experience at different position groups. One important coach that Carroll and the Raiders were able to bring back was defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. That was an important move by the team because the defense has gotten better each season that Graham has been the play caller on the defensive side of the ball.
The team also brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith to lead the offense on the field next season. They drafted the best running back coming out of the draft in Ashton Jeanty, who is expected to do good things in his rookie season. And the Raiders have the best tight end in all of football in Brock Bowers. But why is it important to hold off on the Raiders for now?
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about why he wants to pump the brakes on the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"There are a few reasons," said Carpenter. "I think the loss of Robert Spillane was huge. And I think Elandon Roberts is a really good player. But he is going to have to come in and learn it. And there is a learning curve. Number two, I think they have a 4th place schedule, but when you look at each team, I think some teams are significantly better than last season."
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Talk to us about this story and the Raiders now!
You can find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.