WATCH: Rising CB Kyu Blu Kelly Speaks Following Raiders' Loss
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have several questions surrounding their defensive backfield. However, it has become apparent that cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly will likely have a chance to make an impact this season. He continues to impress the Raiders' coaching staff.
Kelly spoke following the Raiders' loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following their loss to the 49ers, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
On how valuable these close late game situations are in the preseason…
Carroll: "I don't think there’s any doubt how valuable those are. All of those situations and all of the times that we get to go back, reinforce the things that we’ve been teaching about situational football, are happening, and we had a mayday kick again. I hadn't had one in 20 years. We had back-to-back weeks we're ready to mayday the field goal team on the field, run out there and kick it before the clock runs out.
We didn't have to today, but it's just really important. It's important to feel what it feels like to be in close games and to hang onto it, and the finish part of the game is something I take great pride in, and have always about how you do it, how you get it done, and how you execute down the stretch. And so we have a mentality about it, and we're trying. We're seeing it come to life on both sides of the football. We have to execute and do right and outlast the team that you’re playing. And give credit to those guys. They did a nice job today."
On Kyu Blu Kelly’s emergence on defense…
Carroll: "I can't give you much on what happened in the game today until I see the film, but he's had about 10 days now of really competitive practices and played well against the 49ers. Played well last week. He's just making a real bid for the playtime. I mean it's like, we didn't see that in the springtime, and we didn't see it even in early camp. And then it's like the switch went on, and he's taken off. I'm really fired up for him, man. Those kinds of stories, I love to see guys come out of a backup situation and then work their way through and start to make a statement. We started him today, and he finally deserved to start today. I want to see what he looks like with first group out there."
On the deep passing attempts to Dont’e Thornton Jr. and if it’s good to get it on film…
Carroll: "No. A positive is when you catch it. But we're trying to get a feel for him. Geno's [Smith] just trying to sync it up and didn't get right. We didn't quite match it up right. There's a couple things I have thoughts about that, but I want to see the film again. But we're trying to use them in the end."
