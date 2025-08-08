Raiders' Preseason Outing Confirms This New Addition Belongs
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round of the NFL Draft as they believed he would be a solid developmental quarterback. Although the Raiders' starting and backup quarterback positions are filled, Miller entered Thursday's preseason game with a great opportunity.
Las Vegas gave Miller a chance to show what he could do against the Seahawks. He responded by completing six of his seven passes for 76 yards, including an impressive 41-yard touchdown to Shedrick Jackson.
The Raiders have expressed confidence in Miller, and Thursday showed why. Following training camp, Raiders starting quarterback Geno Smith praised Miller for his physical abilities and noted how he has tried to help the rookie signal caller.
Cam Miller's Prescence
"Man, Cam [Miller] has been great. Thing about Cam is that he has all the tools, the physical tools to make all the throws. He's a super athletic guy. He can make every single read. He can make every play out there on the field. I just continue to preach confidence to him," Smith said.
"As a young quarterback, I know what it's like, like 'Am I able to do this?' It's a lot coming at you all at once, but I just try to slow it down for him, let him know like, 'Hey, man. Take deep breaths. Just take it all in. You're a young guy. I remember when I was a rookie, long time ago, and just the things that I was thinking and all the thoughts that can go through your mind.' So I try to help him kind of ease that and calm that, but he's done a great job, and I'm just thankful to be able to be a mentor to him."
Following training camp, Miller, who was reportedly a favorite of Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady, was appreciative of Brady's reported feelings about him.
"We haven't communicated too much, but if it is true, that is very humbling and honoring to know that the best quarterback to ever play the game endorsed me, but at the same time, I have my own path. He had his own path. And I think every quarterback from the age of five to the veteran quarterbacks in the league are all still chasing him. So yeah, if I do have a conversation with him, and he talked to our team the other day, it's just writing down every single thing that he says because it's extremely important for me," Miller said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take