The Elite Traits That Make Raiders' Pete Carroll Special
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is ready to make his presence felt around the league once again. Last season, Carroll took a season off from coaching, and now he is back and is ready to lead the Silver and Black.
Carroll has made his presence felt all offseason long with this Raiders team. Now he is looking to show that he can still coach in the NFL and make this team way better than it has been over the last two decades.
Carroll made it known that he is trying to win this season. Carroll is not looking to waste a season on looking for what this team can do. Carroll has built a good roster and made sure he added players who are going to give the team the best opportunity to be successful.
The Raiders needed a coach like Carroll because he is a veteran who knows how to deal with the things that the Raiders have been going through. Carroll is a special coach and has his way of leading his teams.
All the talk this offseason coming out of Las Vegas has been about Carroll and the Raiders. He has made it all about competition, and that is what the Raiders are going to do all season as well. Carroll wants his team to compete and let the rest handle itself out. It has worked out pretty good throughout his coaching career. Now he has brought that to the Raiders locker room and all around the facility.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about what makes Carroll special on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Pete Carroll
"I've been around a lot of championship coaches, I know a lot of championship coaches," said Carpenter. "I know what a good coach looks like. I have never seen anybody like Pete Carroll. I am so impressed with this guy. He is better than advertised. Phenomenal coach."
"There is nobody who has more passion for football than Pete Carroll. There are probably not many guys who have more mastery of football than Pete Carroll. He has seen all the systems on all sides of the field. He knows what he wants to do, why he wants to do it. He knows the pieces that have to be there. He knows what has to be done to get there. And he is still sharpening the sword and still innovating."
