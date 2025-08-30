How Raiders' 2025 Plan Sets Stage For Bigger Picture
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open up the season next Sunday. The Raiders this season are expected to do a lot of things better. They are expected to have a way better season than they did a season ago. The Silver and Black made a lot of different moves this offseason that have set themselves up for success. They have been on a mission all offseason long, and now they are trying to translate it to the regular season.
Yes, the Raiders have made a lot of noise this offseason, but they know that it does not mean anything. They are going to go out there each week and prove that this is a different Raiders team. Head coach Pete Carroll knows it, all the coaching staff knows it, and all the players know it. Carroll has installed competition in them. And that is what they have been doing all offseason long.
Carroll is the veteran head coach this team needed. Carroll knew he needed a veteran quarterback as well. That is why the Silver and Black went after Geno Smith this offseason. All these moves have made the team better, and do not be surprised if the Raiders are a team that is making a lot of noise in the regular season. They got the team to do it.
Is this just a building year?
Even with all the new pieces they added, from proven players to proven coaches, some people around the league think that the Silver and Black will not be as good. They think that the Raiders are just going to be building the foundation in 2025.
"I see a team that is just taking that next step in their rebuild," said NFL analyst Tyler Sullivan on CBS Sports. "Pete Carroll and bringing in Geno Smith raise your floor, but I do not think we really have to look at whatever that ceiling is. I do not think it is something that takes the limits of going to the Kansas City Chiefs and taking them out in terms of the AFC West. Maybe they get into the hunt graphic in the middle of the year at some point. But ultimately, it is just stabilizing the organization."
"I think that is what Pete Carroll and Geno Smith do coming to the Las Vegas Raiders."
