One Moment in Raiders' Preseason Matchup Confirmed Carroll's Reach
After years of instability, the Las Vegas Raiders finally have a head coach with the experience and track record that speaks for itself. However, Pete Carroll's impact is bigger than words can explain, as was seen by the warm welcome he received in his trip back to Seattle.
As the Seahawks Radio Network's Steve Raible hosted his radio show for the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Seahawks, the question was raised about what it was like to see Pete Carroll come out of the opposing tunnel at Lumen Field, instead of the home side.
While unexpectedly joining the show, Carroll answered the question himself, even though it was not directed to him.
“I don’t want to screw up your show. I just wanted to screw up your show,” Carroll added jokingly.
“It wasn’t a big thing at all, I’m just glad to see he’s still doing his radio show," Carroll said in regards to coming out of the visitor's tunnel in Seattle.
Carroll's Return
After years of leading the Seahawks out of the home team's tunnel in Seattle, Carroll has a new home in Las Vegas.
While his connection to Seattle is undeniable and will last a lifetime, Carroll noted that things are right on track. The Raiders appear to be at a comfortable spot for Carroll, as they enter their second week of preseason action.
"It's exactly as we had planned. They were going to play a handful of plays just to go through the process of preparing for the game, the middle part of it, the pregame, and then getting out there. I just want to get them on the field. And they did that. And so, next time they're going to play quite a bit, that's just part of the process," Carroll said.
The good vibes were all around in Carroll's first game back as a head coach in the National Football League. Still, the well-respected head coach is already focused on the corrections the Raiders need to make.
"Oh, there's stuff, first, for us to improve on all aspects of our ball. Those guys did get a good look because we wanted to really have a lot of film on them, and so it's a good first step. I thought Jordan [Meredith] was in command of what was going on in a difficult situation. We wanted to see how far he could go with handling the noise and the silent counts and all that kind of stuff. And he really did a good job of that. But we're not ready to make any declaration on anything. We've just got to keep on working," Carroll said.
