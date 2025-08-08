The Raiders' 'Glaring Errors' Against the Seahawks Won't Be Overlooked
After one preseason game, the Las Vegas Raiders are in a similar position to the one they were in at this point during last preseason. Although various issues played a factor in the Raiders' slow start against the Seattle Seahawks, one was much more pressing of an issue than others.
Las Vegas entered their preseason matchup against the Seahawks confident in their defensive line. The unit had looked solid against the run throughout training camp, when practicing against their teammates but looked much different in their first preseason game.
Pete Carroll addressed many subjects following the Raiders' tie against the Seahawks.
Carroll did not hold back when assessing how the Raiders' defense performed against the run. Las Vegas' run defense allowed several big plays on the ground, including a 19-yard run on the Seahawks' second offensive play.
The Raiders allowed a total of 170 rushing yards against the Seahawks. It is early and it was the first preseason game, marking the first time the Raiders have lined up against another team and played an actual game. Las Vegas' defense looked like many units will at this point in the preseason.
Still, Carroll wants the defense to clean things up as the regular season continues to draw near.
"We made some really glaring errors. We made errors. Couple times when we were pressuring, we just didn’t hit stuff clean enough. But as the game went on, we played way better. I thought they did a nice job running the football. I thought that was a really obvious part of their game. In the end we need to do better," Carroll said.
"Well, yeah, I'm chalking it up to it's the first preseason game. And I'm concerned, yeah. That way we tackled stunk. And it was all open field stuff for the most part, and that's the first time we've tackled anybody. So, that's why you play these games.
"Progress was made in the second half; we were playing a lot cleaner and guys just got used to running and hitting. But we need to continue to emphasize it like we have been, but that's the first shot. It could have been better. I thought we worked on it hard enough to show better than that, but we've got work to do."
The preseason is the time of year for teams to work off the rust from their time away from football. This is the time of year to get mistakes out, as it does not cost teams anything in the preseason. Still, the Raiders must address this issue before Week 1.
