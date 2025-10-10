1 Stunning Statistic Sums Up Raiders' 2025 Struggles
One unit that is usually a great one for the Las Vegas Raiders is the special teams. This season, the special teams unit has been a nightmare for the Silver and Black. They have had field goals blocked, punts blocked, and they have allowed kick returns that are unacceptable.
That has been the biggest problem for this Raiders team that prides itself in making sure they do the right things on special teams. It has the complete opposite.
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon is one of the best in the business when it comes to special teams. He has been great throughout his career, but this season has been a nightmare for him and his unit. Nothing has worked for McMahon, and they have made changes throughout the season, but the problems are still there for the special teams unit.
Bill Huber of the Green Bay Packers On SI gave the recent rankings for special teams this season and the Raiders were at the bottom of that list.
Special Teams Rankings After Week 5
Huber had the Raiders tied for last place in these rankings. Raiders' net punt is 26. Their field percentage is 25. Opponent punt is 23. Kick off return is 20, kick off coverage is 27. That brings their total on special teams to 126.
"Yeah, we're working really hard like we have been," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "Tommy's [Tom McMahon] been here a long time and done a good job with the club and for the club, and we haven't changed any of our emphasis. We've followed it as much as we can, and we're counting on really good results. So, the fact that big plays have happened, we got to make sure that we got guys in the right spots."
"We're going to keep working with new guys to fit in, see if they can make plays for us. We need our guys that are covering the kicks to do a consistent job, and I'd like to have more defensive guys on those teams when we can. But really, our emphasis has been, I would think, is consistent as any part of our team. So, we just got to get better results. We got to get away from the big plays."
