WATCH: Raiders DT Tyree Wilson Speaks Following Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders invested a high draft pick into defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. He has gradually improved and is in the middle of his best training camp since entering the league two offseasons ago. The Raiders need this also to be his best season yet.
Wilson spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Before training camp this month, Assistant General Manager Brian Stark spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Stark Speaks
Q: Being almost through training camp now and having a couple of preseason games on tape, what's your overall impression of the rookie class so far?
Stark: "Yeah, I've been really encouraged with the rookie class. I didn't join until after the draft, but my last role was as College Director in Denver, so I had a pretty good idea about most of the players that were selected. And what's exciting is not just the draft picks, but even some of the undrafted free agents. You've had a chance to see them exhibit those qualities that got them this opportunity to be here. And then with the culture of competitiveness, that's kind of the central theme that Coach [Pete] Carroll really embodies and really pushes, it's given all those guys opportunity on the field.
So I think the positive thing right now is you're seeing evidence of every player's kind of showing what got them this opportunity. There hasn't been any really one that has shrunk from it. You're starting to see it all, and part of that is that confidence and belief that Coach Carroll stills in the organization."
Q: Is there maybe a position group that you think you might have the biggest challenge next week in terms of making a decision?
Stark: "I don't think there's a single position group like that. I think the whole roster is, it's really competitive right now. So I think every position for those last couple of spots, there's a lot of competition for it, and we kind of take the opportunity to evaluate every exposure. So every practice, every game that we have from now until cut down day, is important for us. We want to see and provide as many opportunities for each of those players to compete as we can. So it's hard to single out one position group, but I can tell you that the competition for those roster spots on the back end there, it's going to go right down to the wire."
