BREAKING: Raiders Sign Former First Round Wide Receiver
The Raiders continue to fill out their roster with veterans after they announced that in addition to Jamal Adams and JT Woods, the team is also signing 2015 first-round pick Phillip Dorsett, per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
Dorsett, drafted by the Indianapolis Colts out of the University of Miami, has played nine NFL seasons, winning Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots.
Dorsett had a brief run with the Raiders, lasting the 2023 offseason, before he was released in late August. He never played an official snap for the franchise.
Dorsett and Pete Carroll know each other from their stints in Seattle. Dorsett was a member of the Seahawks in 2020 but never played a game due to a season-ending foot injury. He would then re-join the Seahawks from September 2021 to November 2021 as a member of the practice squad.
Since leaving the Patriots in 2019, Dorsett has failed to find any long-term home with his longest stretch coming when he played in 18 games for the Houston Texans from the end of the 2021 season through the 2022 season.
In the past seven seasons, Dorsett has only played in 23 total games, making 27 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown.
Dorsett was out of football last season.
These additions will help the Raiders determine who are the cream of the crop as Carroll laid down his expectations for training camp.
"We want to make sure we pick up where we left off," stated Carroll. "And so, we're going to go back and make sure that we capture all of the installation that we did and the kind of the mode that we are in and the mentality that we're in, and then move from there. I don't want to take any steps back in that regard."
"So we'll go back to what we installed. And then my expectations are about as high as they can get. There's no limit. We're going for it. I want to see how far we can take our club, and we're going to do it one step at a time. We're just going to see how good we can be, and that's going to be all phases. Put this team together in a really balanced fashion, where we have what we can count on both sides of the football and in the kicking game, and then play to our strengths. And there's a lot of information we have to gather still. We haven't been in pads at all, so the game hasn't even begun yet. So that's why camp is so crucial, and particularly in a first-time camp, you got to find out a lot of information about our guys."
