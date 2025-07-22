BREAKING: Raiders Add Hard-Hitting All-Pro Safety
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Breaking: 3x Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Raiders, per multiple sources," wrote Schultz. "Reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, I’m told Adams is in excellent shape and the healthiest he’s been in years."
Adams, a first-round selection back in 2017 by the New York Jets, was traded in a massive deal to Seattle in 2020, helping the then-Pete Carroll-led Seahawks to the NFC West title, the first won by the franchise since 2016.
However, his time in the Pacific Northwest would be marred by continuous injuries, injuries that would lead to his exit after the 2023 season. In 2024, Adams had stints with the Titans and Lions, before both teams released him.
Since 2019, Adams has yet to play a fully healthy season and has only participated in 15 contests over the past three seasons.
If Adams is indeed healthy and Carroll/ Raiders are able to get him back to his dominant form, he was a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowlers from 2018-2020
Adams is very reminiscent of the Raiders' defensive backs of yesterday. The Jack Tatums and George Atkinsons of the world. He's fearless, loves to hit, and has no issue defending a teammate at a moments notice.
The addition of Adams is the latest move in a series of moves that Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke recently about. Breer details how in one offseason, the Raiders have found themselves again in a new and promising market.
"I’d agree they’ll definitely be better. Geno Smith is an obvious upgrade at quarterback. Jeanty gives them a skill player to build the offense around. Chip Kelly will bring new ideas to the table. The offensive line’s development should add something, too, given the promise Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze have shown. And the defense certainly isn’t devoid of talent."
"To me, so much of what the Raiders did from a big-picture standpoint this offseason was about giving the organization some semblance of credibility back. That’s why Tom Brady was so important as an addition, in bringing in big-money guys like Egon Durban, Michael Meldman and his business partner Tom Wagner. That’s why you hired Pete Carroll."
"So add that charge to where the roster is, and I think it’s fair to expect a credible product in 2025. Whether it’s six wins or eight wins, I don’t know. But I do think they’ll be noticeably better this fall, even if the actual improvement from a win/loss perspective is a bit weighed down by the division they play in."
Carroll likes his guys and now a tone settler is in Las Vegas.
