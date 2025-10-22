How the Raiders Can Make Life Easier on Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders weren't able to put any points on the board in their embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders went as far as to bench Geno Smith for Kenny Pickett, and it still didn't matter; their offense looked anemic no matter who was starting for them.
The Raiders were without their top two receiving options in Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but that's no excuse for them not even getting a field goal. Their defense has its moments every now and then, but their offense hasn't looked good since week one, and there needs to be some sort of change.
A Move They Need To Consider
Jordan Dajani is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after it came out that the Tennessee Titans released Tyler Lockett, he wrote an article breaking down the biggest candidates for his next landing spot. The Raiders were listed as one of the teams that should be interested in picking him up from free agency, as he'd reunite with Pete Carroll and Smith in Las Vegas to give them a boost in the passing game.
"Lockett could join forces with Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Seahawks -- I mean, Raiders. Geno Smith has struggled mightily with his new team and this new wide receiving corps, which could be set to lose Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline. Lockett doesn't automatically turn Vegas into a contender, but it would make life a bit easier on Smith and the passing game", said Dajani.
I don't know if any individual move the Raiders could pull off would propel them into being contenders, but picking up Lockett could make things easier for whoever will be their starting quarterback after their bye week.
Although it'd be hard to convince Lockett to leave a team with one win to join one with two wins. However, there is a pre-existing connection dating back to Seattle, and perhaps Carroll could convince Lockett to join the team with Jakobi Meyers presumably leaving to join another team by the trade deadline.
Who knows, a change of scenery mixed with comfort with the head coach could unlock something in Lockett and convert him into a productive receiver again. Either way, this is a move the Raiders should consider because it makes them better now, and they need as much help as they can get offensively.
