Podcast: Three Bold Facts Already Evident in Training Camp
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast takes you inside the Silver and Black training camp for an insider's perspective, and we give you three bold statements the team has made so far during this training camp after seven practices.
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 NFL Training Camp practice is well underway, and the reasons for optimism are abundant.
Pete Carroll has gripped the Raider Nation with his intense, yet fun style, and from players to coaches to janitors, the Silver and Black have fundamentally changed.
Carroll spoke to the media here at training camp today.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: Talking about the DBs, JT Woods and Decamerion Richardson seem to be ascending in a lot of ways, what about those two players? Coach Carroll: "Okay, they're ascending. Yeah, well, JT [Woods] came to us late, so we're just getting started with him. D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson], he's been doing a really nice job, he's had some really competitive plays, he's won some one-on-ones just in the first couple days of pads here. And I've got high hopes for JT. He looks just right, he's really fast, he's really coordinated, can catch the ball well and all of that. He listens and he's comfortable with what we're asking, the style of play. He's suitable, he looks pretty typical, I would guess, for us, for our kinds of guys. So, he's going to get a heck of a chance to see what he can do and how he can contribute. So, it's good, positive to start with."
Q: We saw Devin White with the interception today; can you talk a little bit about your confidence in the group of linebackers? Coach Carroll: "Yeah, this is a good group for us now. We have totally changed this position group from what you've seen in the past, and these guys all bring background and experience and toughness and a hard-nosed attitude physicality to them, it's pretty exciting. And to see the effect they're having on the younger guys and kind of shifting their intensity and how they're playing and coming downhill. Johnny [John] Glenn, he's got some decisions coming up here. It's going to be a really competitive group throughout. And we can play six guys right now. They can all play, and they can get in there. So, that's a good problem, it's a tough problem to deal with, but we'll figure it out. We haven't talked maybe a lot about [Germaine] Pratt, and he brings a real toughness, and he has had a really diverse background in playing different spots and all, very comfortable moving him around. And we're seeing that also out of Devin [White]; that was a great play made today now. But had probably two or three of the best plays on practice yesterday as well. He's back, he was on top of the world a few years ago, and then things kind of just didn't work out one reason or another. And he's back in action now. And he came up to me and said, 'I'm all in now.' And he was dead serious in how he said it. And you can see it. You can see it. And so with E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] kind of leading the charge, this is a really fun group."
Q: Alex Bachman is a kid that just keeps making plays, just keeps showing up. Would you talk about him, please? Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I'm not ignoring that. He has been doing it throughout the offseason, and he's come to camp with the playmaking. It's just happening. He's getting in the right spots, he's got really good quickness, he's fast. He's a fast kid, he's got a lot of experience in his background, he just hasn't played very much. I'm not holding that against him. He's in the midst of all this stuff, and I see it too. I see him. He's making plays every day, and we can count on him. And so it's a great sign he's doing well in special teams too."
