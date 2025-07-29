WATCH: Raiders LB Devin White Talks Training Camp Progress
HENDERSON, NV-- After losing veteran linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their group of linebackers with several veteran additions. Las Vegas' linebackers have looked formidable so far in training camp.
White spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson spoke to the media following Organized Team Activities. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Your feet were visibly different in this minicamp, even from where you ended last year. Is that something you spent a lot of time working on the off season?
Wilson: "Yeah, feet work and just everything. Core, feet work and just having a lower center of gravity. I missed a lot of plays, sacks, tackles, and I'm always falling on the ground. So that was a big focus in off season."
Q: Can you talk about the development and relationship you have with Maxx Crosby in year three. It just looks like, after a lot of reps he's talking to you a lot, depending on you coming into this season.
Wilson: "Man, Maxx [Crosby], I feel like the bond starts in practice. If we're doing a look, I always go with Maxx. I try to give him the best look. He tries to give me the best look. What they say, iron sharpens iron. He's always going to critique me; is that and I he's been in the game long. He been successful. So I always ask him, hey, he's like, Oh hey , you can do this better. So I'll go back and do the rep, then he'll tell me good job. And just every day, trying to build and try to idolize what we has established at the Raiders."
Q: We got to see his interception today and the celebration you guys had as a defense.
Wilson: "Man, the crazy thing, if y'all was watching individual, we were working on that drill. Practice is reality, so when you practice something, he's always special, he's always batting it down. And we worked it today, and he had to pick for a touchdown."
