Will the Raiders Win Their Next Pre-Season Game?
The Las Vegas Raiders' first preseason game of 2025 came to an unceremonious end when they tied with the Seattle Seahawks, and now head into week two of the preseason with three columns as opposed to two.
They'll be taking on the San Francisco 49ers at home, and are hoping to win this game as a prelude to what is to come for next season. This year is a breath of fresh air for this franchise, and while it is the preseason, they must feel like they have to win this game to give the fans some indication that this year is different.
Standing in their way is a competitor in the NFC that cannot wait for the regular season to start. They have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, despite retaining a lot of their talent, and they want to get back to becoming the face of the NFC West.
What’s the Game Plan?
The 49ers couldn't get much of anything going in their loss to the Denver Broncos in their preseason debut for 2025, but the Broncos' defense and the Raiders' defense are much different. I think there must be an emphasis on stopping the run and containment of the quarterback, as opposed to rushing the passer.
More likely than not, the 49ers aren't gonna risk injury to their immediate backup, so Mac Jones won't be in for too many drives. That means that it's gonna be up to Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai to beat them, and if I'm the Raiders, I'm comfortable letting them take their chances downfield if it means I can contain their rushing attack.
Running the ball was the only way that the 49ers' offense was able to find any rhythm, and regardless of which players are playing, a Kyle Shanahan-style offense finding rhythm is scary. On the flip side, the Raiders should be looking to air it out against the 49ers' defense.
Let Cam Miller Cook
The Raiders should give rookie quarterback Cam Miller more reps this week, which means the game plan should give him as much help as they can. They should be looking to see what they have in him, and what better way is there than to cement their game plan through the air?
Let him challenge their defenders downfield, and if he's making mistakes, they can pivot to their ground game, where they have plenty of players competing for a spot on their finalized roster. I believe the Raiders can win their preseason game against the 49ers if they prioritize stopping the run and let the ball fly with Miller.
