Raiders Should Consider This Change Before Next Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders' first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks resulted in a tie, and Pete Carroll was unable to enact revenge on his former team, even if it was the preseason. A big storyline that came from the Raiders was the performance of their first-round pick, Ashton Jeanty.
Three carries for negative yards doesn't look pretty in the stat sheet, but when actually looking at the footage, he did the most he could when the protection failed, and even displayed some of his ability to break tackles.
Continuing to look over the stat sheet, one thing that stood out to me was the difference between the two Raiders backup quarterbacks. Geno Smith saw limited action, and that's to be expected from their week one starter, but the preseason is a perfect opportunity to show what type of player you are, and Cam Miller certainly did.
Miller Shines Bright
In his NFL preseason debut, the sixth-rounder put on an impressive performance in the limited snaps he was given. He went 6/7 on his throws for 76 yards, including a touchdown pass to Shedric Jackson during the 4th quarter, which would later help tie the game.
That touchdown pass occurred during a 1st and 24th, and Miller manipulated the defense with his eyes before throwing a bomb downfield. Overall, he showed a lot of poise, and while it's important to remember he was going up against backups, he showed a lot of promise for the Raiders' future.
His performance is heightened by the fact that the quarterback ahead of him in the depth chart, Aidan O'Connell, didn't have a good outing. O’Connell got the most playing time, and it resulted in a lot of things left to be desired.
Is O’Connell out the Door?
O’Connell only completed a bit more than half of his pass attempts, completing 18 throws of his 30 attempted, and while he did throw for a touchdown, he also threw for two interceptions. The thing that's most concerning for me is that O’Connell has had starting experience in the league, and yet he didn't show up.
It is the pre-season, so perhaps that factored in his lackluster performance, but he should have a bit more urgency considering the current Raiders regime drafted Miller, not him. I believe Miller has shown that he deserves more playing time, and the Raiders should give it to him in their next preseason game.
