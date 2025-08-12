Raiders Need to Address This Problem on Offense
When taking a look at the Las Vegas Raiders roster for the 2025 NFL season, it's clear that a focus in the offseason was to vastly improve their offense and give this team direction. They hired a more experienced coaching staff and one who's prepared to do what it takes to remove this team from the mediocrity it found itself in the past couple of years.
Interestingly enough, the one area they left untouched in free agency was their wide receiver room. They wanted to make a concentrated effort on revamping their rushing attack, and they did draft plenty of rookies to help them out in the receiving department, like Jack Bech or Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Even with them drafting a couple of players to help them out in the receiving department, this wide receiver room is largely unproven. The only guy they know they can rely on once the season comes around is Jakobi Meyers, and next year, he'll have to continue to prove that last year wasn't a fluke and that he can reliably get the type of production he had in 2024.
With that being said, do the Raiders need more depth at the wide receiver position? Meyers is a serviceable player to have as their top receiver, but outside of that, they're asking a lot out of their incoming rookies to come in and be impactful right away.
There are still some notable wide receivers left in free agency that the Raiders would benefit from bringing in. Giving Geno Smith more players to throw the ball to, with NFL experience, will only make their offense better.
Amari Cooper
That's why I believe the Raiders should be interested in signing Amari Cooper before more of the pre-season passes by. He's a veteran pass catcher whose glory days are behind him, but he gives them depth at a position that doesn't have much, as well as gives the younger receivers a chance to be mentored by one of the most underrated wide receivers in the past couple years.
He's just a year removed from back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and he can rack up a lot of targets if the Raiders want him to be a part of their offensive game plan. Even if he isn't getting targeted like he was in the past, he's still technically sound and will only make it harder for opposing teams to defend against this offense.
