Positions Raiders Must Still Address this Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have been active in free agency, replacing players who have left for new teams.
Beyond just making replacements, the Raiders have also been proactive, taking chances on players like defensive backs Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Eric Stokes.
General manager John Spytek is looking to build a winner in Las Vegas, as the team has not made the postseason since 2021. Adding an experienced coach like Pete Carroll should help, too.
But the Raiders are not – or should not be – done. They still have more work to do before this roster can be a real threat in the AFC next season.
There are still quality free agents on the board, and the 2025 NFL Draft is to come, but the Raiders should still be active.
Here are three position groups the Raiders must still address.
Running back - After adding Raheem Mostert, the Raiders’ running back room is closer to being competitive.
Las Vegas still needs fresh blood in that room, however, as they cannot rely on Mostert to be an every-down back in 2025. Can Zamir White bounce back next season, or can Sincere McCormick build on an encouraging close to the season?
Many fans hope the team adds Boise State star Ashton Jeanty in the draft. Whatever they decide to do, they must be better than last year’s bottom-of-the-league rushing attack.
Linebacker - The Raiders let Robert Spillane walk but replaced him with Elandon Roberts. Who takes the other spot?
Divine Deablo left for the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of free agency, and the Raiders have not replaced him. Do they believe his replacement is in-house, or are they waiting until the draft to find it?
Finding a running mate for Roberts should be a priority for the Raiders. There should be plenty of good options available, no matter where they look.
Wide receiver - Jakobi Meyers is still the only perimeter threat on the roster at the moment. The Raiders desperately need wide receiver help.
The Raiders need a big-body field-stretcher and possession receiver. That could be Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, whose rare blend of size and athleticism makes him one of this class's most coveted wide receiver prospects.
Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers are both plus pass-catchers, but the team cannot go into the season with its current group. Expect them to add to this position.
