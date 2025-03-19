Is it Offense or Bust for Raiders in First Round?
The Las Vegas Raiders are working diligently to find the best fits for the team in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders had a fairly active free agency period, adding immediate impact players at key positions. However, the draft allows them to find long-term options to strengthen the team's core.
Las Vegas could go in several different directions with the No. 6 overall selection in the draft. There are plenty of talented players on both sides of the ball that could make sense for the Silver and Black.
However, does it feel like taking an offensive player is the only option for Pete Carroll and John Spytek?
That all depends on where they feel the team is on that side of the ball, but also on the defensive side.
The Raiders struggled on offense for much of the 2024 season, not having a reliable enough run game and inconsistency at quarterback. One of those issues has been addressed after trading for Geno Smith.
Does trading for Smith eliminate any chance of the team drafting a quarterback with its first-round pick? The answer appears to be no, as they could follow the Atlanta Falcons method of bringing in a veteran option and still taking a rookie QB high in the first round.
The Raiders do not have many perimeter options at wide receiver. Jakobi Meyers is an ultra-reliable middle of the field receiver, and Brock Bowers is the do-it-all tight end, but they could use a true X-receiver to stretch the field and command the attention of opposing defenses.
Do those traits point directly to Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan? Potentially, as the athletic specimen has commonly been linked to the Raiders throughout the draft process.
McMillan would give the Raiders a big-bodied target that would make life tough for opposing defensive coordinators.
The one name many Raiders fans want to hear on draft night is running back Ashton Jeanty. Carroll and the Boise State star seem to be a perfect match, as Carroll loves to run the ball, and Jeanty could be a true work-horse back.
The Raiders should not ignore the defensive talent that will likely be available at No. 6. They should keep all options open, but the offensive players may be more appealing.
