BREAKING: Raiders Set to Release Jack Jones
The Las Vegas Raiders are completing an overhaul of any names that do not suit the vision for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
It looks like cornerback Jack Jones is next on that list, per reports.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, "The [Raiders] are releasing CB Jack Jones, sources say, after Las Vegas attempted to trade him. An intriguing option for a CB-needy team."
Jones, who was acquired during the 2024 season after some troubles with the New England Patriots, was one of the stronger defenders in the Raiders' secondary.
Per our Carter Landis' reporting, it was thought that Jones had the potential to be the Raiders' cornerback of the future.
"Despite being young, many of the Raiders’ defensive backs are also on the youthful side," wrote Landis. "Someone had to step up and be a leader, and Jones did that with his play and his voice.
"While the team has struggled overall on the defensive side of the ball, little of the blame can be placed on Jones. He has done a solid job defending the run and covering receivers downfield.
"Jones hits free agency in 2026, so the Raiders still have another year of team control. Would they consider signing him to a long-term contract, keeping him in Las Vegas for the next few years?
"As the Raiders look to rebuild and establish an identity on both sides of the ball, Jones is an obvious candidate to be a building block. His play and leadership abilities through a tough season have proven that."
Jones appeared in 17 games for the Raiders in 2024 and started in 16. He tallied three interceptions and 69 total tackles to go with a career-high 16 passes defended. He allowed a 62.8 completion percentage against and surrendered just 10.6 yards per completion, a career-low.
Jones' 6.6 yards per target was a career-low as well.
The Raiders already lost safety Tre'von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs this offseason, and with their soon-to-be departure from Jones' services it is clear that a cornerback might be on the table in the 2025 NFL Draft.
