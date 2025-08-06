Former Player Sounds Off on What Pete Carroll Brings to the Raiders
One year ago, the operations for the Las Vegas Raiders looked totally different. Their new head coach, Pete Carroll, was also in a very different place a year ago. Carroll was taking time off from coaching and spending it with his family. But what a difference a year makes. Carroll got that itch once again to coach in the National Football League. When the Raiders came calling, he was ready to make his return to the sidelines.
Carroll has brought the energy to the Raiders. It all started when he was hired. Carroll made it clear that he wants to win a lot of game right away and that he was coming to make the Raiders a better team. He has brought out competition as well. The way the Raiders went about making their moves this offseason it all point to the Raiders having a successful season in 2025.
The Raiders got the right man for the job in Pete Carroll. He brings a lot of years of success with him. And he had proven to turn around struggling teams. His leadership goes beyond the football field as well. If any of his players have questions for him, he is there to help them out in any way he can. Carroll wants the Raiders to be good, and he is starting off in the right direction by the way he has gone about training camp.
"It was not going to be too long before you found coach Carroll on the sideline coaching a football team somewhere, you know he really loves the game," said his former player, Robert Turbin, on CBS Sports. "What he brings to the Raiders this season is championship pedigree. I mean, he has won at every level that he has ever coached. He brings maturity, at that role being a head coach for the Raiders."
"That is something that they needed for a long time. He brings optimism. You know a guy who believes in himself, he believes in his team, and he believes that they can win. He said early this offseason that he has been winning games for about 10 years now. So, the expectations are the same this season for the Raiders. So that type of optimism and that type of belief just kind of trickles into the locker room through every player."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.