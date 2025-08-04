WATCH: Raiders Rookie Tommy Mellott Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added Tommy Mellott earlier this offseason, expecting him to be able to help them in multiple ways. So far in training camp, Mellott has been used primarily at receiver and returner, displaying the potential to make an impact this season.
Mellott spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following mini camp, Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You mentioned on Maxx Crosby's podcast that you felt like you let your teammates down, not purposely, obviously, but due to injury. And you saw game plans where you said that would be me. How did you get through that with your mind and then kind of reshuffle and get ready for this year?
Koonce: "I think just kind of like getting over it, I guess, because it's not the end of my career. So like, just knowing that I'm going to have another opportunity, and just trying to make the best of that whenever it comes."
Q: Why was it so important to you to return to the Raiders, despite testing the free agent market for the first time?
Koonce: "Because I love it here. I love the guys here. I love Robbie [Rob Leonard]. I love the D-line room. I love everything that's going on over here. So, that's one reason." --
Q: Patrick Graham, continuing? Koonce: "Yeah, Patrick Graham. PG, yeah, definitely all that stuff." Q: Describe the energy in the building. What's been different? Koonce: "It feels more lively. There's a whole bunch of new stuff. I feel like Pete [Carrol], he's trying to keep us on our toes and change things around. So, I'm feeling good."
Q: When you think about what happened last season, because it's not just you, it was Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins that also had injuries. What was it like goingthrough that process with them? And how much of a chip does it put on all you guys shoulders to really collectively show this is what we could have been?
Koonce: "I think it all sucked for all of us. Like all of us, we’re in the training room seeing games and seeing bad things play out and stuff like that. So, I feel like for us, it was just like, I don't know, it was just a sucky situation. It just didn't feel good for anybody."
