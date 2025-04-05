REPORT: What Raiders RB Targets Graded Highest
The Las Vegas Raiders need to invest in a ground game that was 32nd in the league in 2024.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron compiled which running backs received the best PFF grades and the result opens a wide range of options for the Raiders to go in.
Inside Zone Running: RJ Harvey, UCF
Cameron: "A missed-tackle monster with excellent vision to read zone blocking and slash through gaps, Harvey is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. This past season, the UCF standout racked up more than 1,000 yards on zone concepts (7.2 yards per carry) — 300-plus yards more than the next leading rusher in the Power Four — a credit to his FBS-leading 36 rushes of 10 or more yards, which doubles the next highest rusher."
Outside Zone Running: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Cameron: "The Heisman Trophy candidate out of Boise State is prolific in numerous facets, but perhaps none more so than his ability to gash defenses with stretch-zone runs. Jeanty clocked an astronomical PFF grade on outside-zone concepts this past season, landing more than 10 points on the grading scale above the next-highest-graded back in college football. The junior generated 8.2 yards per carry, with 6.9 coming after first contact — both FBS-leading marks among running backs with at least 75 outside-zone runs."
Man/Gap Running Grade: Damien Martinez, Miami
Cameron: "With legitimate NFL size, a bruising mentality and solid long speed, Martinez is a force behind gap-blocking schemes. His 93.3 PFF grade when running gap concepts across the past three seasons ranked first among all FBS running backs. He recorded 6.4 yards per carry and clocked 25 rushes of 10 or more yards on those plays."
Late Downs with 4 Yards or Fewer to Go: Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Cameron: "Although he lacks the size of some other backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Sampson was extremely effective in crucial situations on late downs with 4 or fewer yards needed to convert. Powered by great vision and patience, Sampson managed to convert on 82.8% of his carries in these situations, notching 24 first downs or touchdowns on 29 attempts."
Goal-to-Go: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Cameron: "As half of Ohio State’s two-headed backfield, Judkins is a strong north-south runner who converts speed to power in an instant. That skill set him up to feature as the Buckeyes' featured back in goal-to-go situations, and the junior punched in 11 scores on just 17 carries. That 64.7% conversion clip ranked second in the FBS last season."
Overall Redzone: RJ Harvey, UCF
Cameron: "When the field got condensed, UCF called on Harvey frequently to cash in, largely because of his ability to make defenders miss at a high rate. He notched 15 forced missed tackles in the red zone in 2024. The redshirt senior saw 43 touches inside of the 20-yard line in 2024, managing to come away with a touchdown on 20 of them."
Receiving: Brashard Smith, SMU
Cameron: "Smith, a receiver-turned-running back after transferring from Miami, unsurprisingly tops the charts as the class’ top receiving back. With quick feet and polished route-running skills, the senior finished 2024 as the only FBS running back to eclipse a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade, highlighted by 7.6 yards after the catch per reception and a 118.6 passer rating generated when targeted."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.