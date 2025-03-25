NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Don’t Pass Up on Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to many prospects across multiple mock drafts. They could use help at every position, and with the sixth pick, they'll still have a lot of options available to them. They'd love to get their quarterback of the future, but with Geno Smith, they can afford to hold out a couple more years.
Similar to Smith, the Raiders signed a veteran running back in Raheem Mostert with hopes that he'll be able to revamp their ground game. He's only a year removed from his best season in the league, but do the Raiders really believe he'll be able to tap into that again?
He'll be 33 by next season and has always been injury-prone, if he can utilize his speed, he'll be able to be the main workhorse for the Raiders. If he does get injured, they have no backup plan to save them from the inefficient run game that plagued them last year.
Injuries happen all the time in the NFL, and signing a player at a crucial position with a history of injuries could end up blowing up for them in their faces. Luckily for them, there's a generational talent at running back that they are in a perfect position to draft.
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports and recently published the first iteration of his mock draft. He predicts the Raiders won't pass up on the opportunity to draft Ashton Jeanty and revolutionize their offense.
"This is too high for a running back in my mind, but Jeanty would be a nice addition to their offense. It would make sense for the Raiders, even if it's something I wouldn't do. They have to get a chain-mover. Jeanty is the best of this class, but there are a lot of backs who will be good that teams can get later", said Prisco.
Even if there are running backs they could target in later rounds, none of them compare to the talent and physical specimen that is Jeanty. New head coach Pete Carroll is familiar with having a dominant running back; he would use him like he did with Marshawn Lynch.
