Which CBs Will Crack Raiders' 53-Man Roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek, who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like at the cornerback position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Jakorian Bennett. You may remember that two years ago started off strong his rookie year then faded," said Carpenter. "I think it was a confidence issue ... It is a growth process ... I told you all last offseason he was going to burst on the scene last year, and he did until he got injured. This year, three, it is his money year."
"Another corner, Decamerion Richardson. He did a lot of good things last season. I thought he had a really good rookie year."
"Sam Webb. Sam Webb is one of those guys ... when you write him off, you think this guy is done, he just finds his way. He just keeps grinding. I think he got a good shot at making this roster."
"The other cornerback I got them keeping is Eric Stokes. He has played really well, but got injured. They think he is recovered now. If he plays like he did as a rookie, this will be the steal free agent of the 2025 National Football League free agent class. And we are going to see. There was very little risk with his contract. It is all upside. If he makes the team, the Raiders stole him; if he does not, no loss."
