Raiders Answer Pivotal Questions Following Preseason Game Against Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders played their first game of the 2025 NFL season. An exhibition in Seattle presented two opportunities. One was for Pete Carroll. He would have his return to the place where he won a Super Bowl. The other was for the Raiders. They could stress test their roster in real time.
I recently posed five questions the Raiders would have to answer after the game. Let's see what the answers were.
1. What does Chip Kelly's offense look like?
Shotgun-based, with RPO concepts serving as the foundation for both their running and passing concepts, blurring the lines of what is perceived and what is reality through similar concepts ran through multiple formations.
Smith is going to have a lot of freedom to play "street ball," utilizing his feet to extend plays, thus spreading out the defense.
2. How does Cam Miller look?
Like the Raiders' backup quarterback. Miller came into the game and brought the Raiders back, tying the game and placing them a single 55-yard field goal away from victory. While Daniel Carlson had his kicked blocked, Miller came out firing and the ball hit the hands of Raiders' pass catchers.
3. Who stands out in the wide receiver room?
Honestly, no one. Shedrick Jackson, Alex Bachman, and Phillip Dorsett were the best, and while I appreciate Jackson's efforts in the comeback, there's nothing to point to that single player that can round out this room...yet.
4. How is the secondary holding up?
Not bad. However, they didn't have to do much, considering the Seahawks ran all over the Raiders' front seven. Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe could not combine to throw for over 200 yards on the defense, so let's consider that a win. The Raiders also intercepted Lock.
5. Does John Spytek have the scout's touch?
That's a tough question to answer due to the lack of film to evaluate. Ashton Jeanty was on the field for only the first drive.
Here's my take. Miller was a solid pick, but Tommy Mellott's usage is a bit confusing. Charles Grant needs to tighten up. Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues were part of a defensive line that struggled at times.
However, this is their first game, so let's wait. Think about it like this. The team got chin checked and didn't buckle. Then found their feet, and then their punch. That means something.
