Complete Recap Raiders vs. Seahawks: Good, Bad, Ugly
SEATTLE, Wash.—The Las Vegas Raiders returned Pete Carroll to the Pacific Northwest at beautiful Lumen Field tonight, but it wasn’t the outcome the future Hall of Fame head coach desired.
The Raiders completed their first preseason game of the year with a 23-23 tie.
It was a typical first preseason game for both teams in which they looked sloppy, made plenty of mistakes, but also gave their respective fan bases some things to cheer about. Pete Carroll was encouraged by his team competing to the very end.
The Good
Rookie quarterback Cam Miller had an impressive performance as he transitions from FCS to the NFL. Although it's worth noting that he wasn't facing the Seattle Seahawks' starting lineup, or even most of their second team, Miller completed six of seven passes for 76 yards and threw one touchdown, achieving an outstanding rating of 151.5. How big is the transition from FCS to the NFL? He mentioned in the locker room that he had never needed to use a silent snap count in college.
Isaiah Pola-Mao (IPM), the emerging star, made a terrific interception early in the game against a strong group of Seahawks players. I believed that when he arrived as an undrafted free agent, he would need some time to develop, but that he had the potential to play at this level. So far, he has done nothing to change that opinion. I think he is a year away from reaching his full potential, but I expect him to become a Pro Bowl-caliber starter by 2026.
Thomas Booker, a third-year defensive tackle from Stanford, delivered his best performance of the preseason tonight. He showcased impressive motor and mobility, making a strong statement on the field. He ended the game with four tackles but played a significant role in several other plays as well.
The phrase "Can’t keep a good man down" perfectly describes sophomore running back Dylan Laube's journey. At the start of camp, there was speculation that if rookie Tommy Mellott could successfully transition to the role, Laube might be left behind. However, Laube has stepped up impressively, excelling on special teams and delivering a remarkable performance on offense. He recorded four rushes for 31 yards, one catch for six yards, and scored one touchdown.
The Bad
Wide receiver Alex Bachman has had one of the best preseasons of anyone on the team, earning a spot on the 53-man roster. However, a non-contact injury late in the first half raised concerns. During the game, he recorded two catches for 36 yards, but another impressive catch that gained significant yardage was nullified by a penalty committed by rookie offensive tackle Charles Grant. Carroll said afterward, when I asked about Bachman, that he had been hurt earlier in camp, but did return.
The Ugly
Aidan O’Connell, in the first half, had a challenging performance. He underthrew a deep ball intended for an open Dont’e Thornton, leading to an interception. Later, he was baited into making another poor throw, resulting in his second turnover of the game. Describing O'Connell's performance in the first half as disappointing would be an understatement; it was nothing short of ugly. He was 9/18, for 114 yards and had an abysmal rating of 30.6 to end the first half.
Credit the Raiders and AOC. I didn't think they would keep AOC in to start the 2nd half. They did, and he immediately rewarded them with a TD drive, culminating in a TD pass to Dylan Laube—an enormous confidence builder for AOC. He finished the night 18/30, for 205 yards. His rating rose to 63.9.
