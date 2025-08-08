Analyzing the New-Look Raiders' Performance Against the Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders took the field for the first time under Pete Carroll and did so in a place Carroll is extremely familiar with. The Raiders traveled north to face the Seattle Seahawks and battled their way to an exciting 23-23 tie.
Following the game, Carroll gave his thoughts on the Raiders' performance against his former team.
"I’ve seen the film. Got that done just now. Have everything in this steel trap right now. Well, we started really poorly. We had a really hard time. The official got us five times that we assessed penalties, other ones they let us go. Miserable-looking first quarter. We kind of hung in the game as far as trying to win the game," Carroll said.
"We didn’t run the ball very well in the first half. We didn’t do very much of anything very well. But we stayed close. It was the opportunity for us to face that up and then come on back and see what you can do in the second half to finish the game."
Things did not go the Raiders' way early in the game, as the Silver and Black looked like a team still implementing a new offense. Both the Raiders' offense and defense decided against showing much of their hand in a meaningless preseason game, but still played better in the second half.
"It was a marvelous second half for our guys as a team. We did so many cool things that we weren’t able to do. We ran the ball better. We protected the quarterback better. The quarterbacks made their throws, guys made their catches, and gave us a chance to win the football game on the last play of the game. That’s kind of all we can hope for. Bud Grant taught me that a long time ago. So winds up being a tie. Too bad," Carroll said.
Carroll noted several aspects of his first game back in the league as a head coach that he liked. Carroll pointed out multiple big plays that the Raiders made. Several Raiders made impactful plays.
"I thought Treven (Ma’ae) had two huge plays in the game. The big sack, but also he blocked a kick. Said he never blocked a kick in his life. Welcome to the NFL. Cam (Miller) and Shed (Shedrick Jackson) with his touchdown catch, gorgeous play. Our ability to keep coming back, keep coming back," Carroll said.
"The sidelines were electric. The guys understood what we were talking about. It just takes one play at the end if you can get it done. We got a chance to feel that. The most important thing that is we take that forward, that we know we ain’t never done, it ain’t ever over. We’re going to keep hanging until we get a chance to win the game."
