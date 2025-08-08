Observations from the Seattle Seahawks Press Box After 23-23 Raiders Tie
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers our thoughts and observations from the first preseason game of the 2025 season for the Silver and Black tonight versus the Seattle Seahawks.
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders came to Seattle tonight to battle the Seahawks and left with an unimpressive 23-23 tie.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers our thoughts and observations from the first preseason game of the 2025 season for the Silver and Black tonight versus the Seattle Seahawks.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Pete Carroll came back to the place he called home for many years today, and while reverent and respectful of the Seahawks and the fans, he didn’t hide his jubilation at being the coach of the Raiders.
After the game today, Carroll spoke to the media about the preseason tie.
We have a partial transcript of what Carroll said below.
HEAD COACH PETE CARROLL
- Give us your overall impressions. I know you haven't seen the film.
PETE CARROLL: I've seen the film. Got that done just now. Have everything in this steel trap right now. Well, we started really poorly. We had a really hard time. The official got us five times that we assessed penalties, other ones they let us go. Miserable looking first quarter. We kind of hung in the game as far as trying to win the game. We didn't run the ball very well in the first half. We didn't do very much of anything very well. But we stayed close. It was the opportunity for us to face that up and then come on back and see what you can do in the second half to finish the game. It was a marvelous second half for our guys as a team.
We did so many cool things that we weren't able to do. We ran the ball better. We protected the quarterback better. The quarterbacks made their throws, guys made their catches and gave us a chance to win the football game on the last play of the game. That's kind of all we can hope for. Bud Grant taught me that a long time ago. So winds up being a tie. Too bad. I thought Treven (Ma’ae) had two huge plays in the game. The big sack, but also he blocked a kick. Said he never blocked a kick in his life. Welcome to the NFL. Cam (Miller) and Shed (Shedrick Jackson) with his touchdown catch, gorgeous play. Our ability to keep coming back, keep coming back. The sidelines were electric. The guys understood what we were talking about. It just takes one play at the end if you can get it done. We got a chance to feel that. The most important thing that is we take that forward, that we know we ain't never done, it ain't ever over. We're going to keep hanging until we get a chance to win the game.
Q. Any update on Alex Bachman?
PETE CARROLL: He is fine. He's had an ankle that's bothered him. He just wrenched it a bit and came back. He played after that. He's okay.
Q. (On the run defense)...
PETE CARROLL: We made some really glaring errors. We made errors. Couple times when we were pressuring, we just didn't hit stuff clean enough. But as the game went on, we played way better. I thought they did a nice job running the football. I thought that was a really obvious part of their game. In the end we need to do better.
Q. Cam Miller gets in there for the first time, a couple scoring drives. Getting thrown into the fire the way he did, your thoughts?
PETE CARROLL: We knew he would get the chance in the fourth quarter to do this. He did a terrific job. I'm so proud of him for hanging in there through all the situations. If you remember, it was almost like the mock game. Almost like that game. He kind of did the same thing there, too. Really credit to him, the guys that made the catches.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and let’s talk about the Silver and Black’s training camp and Pete Carroll’s comments.
Tell us what you think about the Silver and Black’s training camp and Pete Carroll’s comments, when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE