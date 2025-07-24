Raiders Legend Shane Lechler Earns Top Honor
One unit of a National Football team that most people forget about or are least talked about is the special teams unit. It is an important unit for any football team, and it can be the difference in many things they do. Teams want to have a good special-teams unit. In this case, we will be talking about the punter. He has an important role on this team. Punters have a lot to do with the game.
The Raiders have had a great history at the punter position. They have had many great punters play for the Silver and Black during their rich history. Lechler was drafted by the Silver and Black in the 2000 NFL Draft in the fifth round.
Today, we will talk about Raiders punter Shane Lechler. Lechler played with the Oakland Raiders for most of his career. He became a staple for the Raiders special team. Every time he took the field, he had eyes on him because of the punts he would deliver. The way that Lechler would flip the field for the Raiders was something great.
Lechler recently made the Sports Illustrated's NFL All-Quarter Century team.
Punter
First-team: Shane Lechler (18)
Lechler began his career with the Raiders in 2000 and played until his age-41 season in 2017. He made the NFL’s official all-decade teams for both the 2000s and 2010s, making him an easy choice.
Per Raiders:
Lechler, selected in the 5th round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, is the Raiders all-time leading punter. As a Raider, he appeared in 206 games and punted 1,014 times for 48,215 yards and averaged an NFL-career-record 47.5 yards per punt. He also holds the Raiders record for longest punt, 80 yards. Lechler was voted to AP All-Pro 1st team 6 times and selected for the Pro Bowl 7 times as a Raider. He signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent prior to the start of the 2013 season.
Lechler has a great career in the NFL. Now the Raiders have another great punter in AJ Cole. Cole can be on his way to make the next quarter century team at the pace he is going. And for the Raiders, they have always had good special team players as well.
