Top Day 3 Options for the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have added five new players through the 2025 NFL Draft -- and they have the opportunity to add more on Day 3.
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 4, No. 108
- Round 4, No. 135
- Round 5, No. 143
- Round 6, No. 180
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
Who should the Raiders spend those picks on? We consult Trevor Sikkema's Pro Football Focus big board to figure out who the best remaining options are, taking into account the silver and black's biggest needs.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Sikkema: "Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure."
EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Sikkema: "Swinson didn't become a full-time starter until his final season, but in his current form, he shows very active hands and a good understanding of rushing the passer to yield consistently high pass-rush win rates. If he continues to get stronger defending the run, he can become a starting 3-4 edge player with impact pass-rush potential."
LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
Sikkema: "Paul needs to add some mass to his frame, but he can eventually become a starting Will linebacker in the league, thanks to his athleticism and intelligence."
LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Sikkema: "Bassa is an intriguing former safety who now has a home at the linebacker level. Despite his lower weight for the position, he is not shy about making contact or doing dirty work. He is a smooth mover but does lack some twitch, which can be mitigated with continued improvement in anticipation. A vocal leader at Oregon, he could be a nice coverage linebacker in any scheme."
DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Sikkema: "Farmer is still a budding defensive lineman, even as an upperclassman. With some improved anticipation and technique, he can be a starting-caliber pass-rusher — although he must have a higher floor as a run defender to get on the field consistently."
WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
Sikkema: "Johnson won't be on every team's radar due to his outlier measurables, but he wins in just about every way he can, despite physical limitations. He brings an added level of competitiveness that coaches will want to have around."
