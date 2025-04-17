2025 NFL Draft: Tracking Every Raiders Update
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
Soon, the Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the draft with the No. 6 overall pick and a chance to change the foundation of their franchise under new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, with minority owner Tom Brady in the driver's seat.
The Raiders' most important pick will be their first one, as Spytek and Brady will be able to set the tone with a potential franchise-changing prospect.
Carroll spoke at the NFL Owner's Meetings and told reporters that the trade for quarterback Geno Smith will not affect how the Raiders draft.
"We're building always. So, taking Geno [Smith] is an immediate fix for us. It's going to last us," he said. "We're going to get a number of years from Geno at his very best. He's healthy and ready to go. He's as tuned in as he's ever been. But that doesn't mean that we don't see a guy - there's some guys coming out that have got tremendous potential, and we'll just take a look at each spot and the opportunity that's presented and the choices that we have. But we're not excluding taking any position at this time."
Overall, the Raiders have 9 picks to choose from. This consists of two picks in the top-100, which includes two picks on Day 2.
With this set to be the first draft for the Raiders under their new regime, we will make sure to keep you up to date on every Raiders update through the course of the draft, all the way from the No. 6 pick through the seventh and final round of the regime's first-ever draft.
Raiders' John Spytek Talks About NFL Draft
