Shedeur Sanders, Raiders May be a Match Made in Heaven
The Las Vegas Raiders have made multiple moves in free agency that have been relatively under the radar on the national level. Las Vegas' roster took a massive hit early in free agency but their five additions in free agency helped them make up for it.
Las Vegas has focused primarily on the defense so far in free agency, meaning they will likely add to the offense in the draft and with some of their remaining moves in free agency. The Raiders still have a long road ahead to turn things around next season.
After adding head coach Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, the Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith to help solidify their quarterback position. However, they could still add another draft another quarterback with the No. 6 pick.
The Raiders could trade up, or hope one of the top two quarterbacks fall to them. Priyanshu Choudhary of the Pro Football Network ranked the top teams that are the best fit for Sanders, as he is considered one of the top quarterbacks available in the NFL Draft.
"With a new part owner in Tom Brady and head coach in Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders clearly want to build an instant playoff contender in Las Vegas. Bringing in Geno Smith off a career-best 4,320 passing yards — fourth in the league — while leading theSeattle Seahawks to a 10-7 finish gives Vegas a solid veteran for the job," Choudhary said.
"But if the Raiders are thinking long-term, finding Smith’s successor might be a smart move, especially if Sanders falls to No. 6, where Las Vegas picks in the current NFL Draft order. The Raiders might not get a better opportunity to draft a top-tier QB."
The upcoming draft will be one of the most vital in recent memory for the Raiders. They have a great opportunity to add a solid player. The Raiders reeled in a productive draft class last offseason and must do so again this summer for a chance at a better season.
The National Football League's history is filled with examples of how one successful draft class can quickly turn things around for an organization. The Raiders have a chance to put together two of those classes.
