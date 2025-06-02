Exclusive: Former GM, Steelers Exec Talks Raiders Legend
If there was ever one man whose entire life and being breathed football, it was Raiders' legend Matt Millen.
An All-American at Penn State, he played 12 NFL seasons, spending nine of them with the Raiders, winning Super Bowl XV before winning three more with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.
Recently, Pittsburg Steelers' Director of Pro Scouting Sheldon White spoke to Raiders On SI's Hondo Carpenter about Millen.
"I'll tell you what's great about Matt...if you've ever been anywhere with Matt Millen, he may be the greatest, most recognized guy. Every time I got out with Matt Millen, I end up being body bodyguard because there's someone around that goes hey 'Matt' and you're like hey, get back, get back, get back," said White. "He knows everyone, he was a high intellect guy with a lot of knowledge and a lot of information and I really loved working with him...great guy, had a blast with him."
White and Millen worked together when Millen was President and CEO of the Detroit Lions. During Millen's tenure that produced Calvin Johnson, Millen retained White as Director of Pro Scouting, keeping him in that high-level position during his entire tenure.
Millen's career has taken him into every aspect of football. As a player, he was a ferocious beast that was beloved by his teammates and his fans. As a broadcaster, he played his role to illustrate the game to fans while expanding the influence of the league. As an executive, he brought Detroit one of their greatest players of all time.
Over that lifespan, it's perhaps his most legendary trait that he remains a loved figure by many, despite having been removed from football for years. For White, there was a reason why Millen entrusted him with such a high level role.
After Millen's departure, White stayed with the Lions as Vice President of Pro Personnel until 2015. After filling in as interim general manager during his final season, he remained a part of the Michigan community.
White was an executive with Michigan State football from 2016-2020, making a quick stop with the Washington Commanders before joining the Steelers in his current role, a role held since 2022.
White and Millen. Football minds.
