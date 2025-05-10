Raiders' RB Sincere McCormick Facing Stiff Battle
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders want to do way better next season is run the ball well. Last season, the Silver and Black had the worst run game in the National Football League. No matter what the Raiders tried, it did not work all of last season.
The Raiders if they want to get things going in the right direction in 2025, will need a run game that is good and can be reliable to the offense and quarterback.
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to run the ball and this offseason, alongside new general manager John Spytek, they have addressed the running back position. One move they made in free agency was getting a veteran back in the building.
And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they draft the best running back in the 2025 class. They are set up well to have a bounce-back year overall and at the running back position.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how running back Sincere McCormick is battling it out for the No. 3 running back spot on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Sincere McCormick. This is a guy whose first few seasons in the league were disappointing," said Carpenter. " But then last year, he got his shot and he made a big statement, but then he got injured. He is going to have to convince the Raiders coaching staff that the best ability is availability, and he is going to have to put up consistency now. HE has demonstrated why they kept him around, and then in games, he has put film together where he looked really good."
"Again, I have him and Zamir [White] tied here but it would not surprise me if Zamir is a little bit ahead just on the body of work previously. Sincere last year, Zamir the year before. But these two, again, for someone to win this battle for the three or fourth slot, it is going to come down to ancillary things. It is going to come down to special teams, and it is going to come down to when opportunity comes, who is going to be the most explosive. Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly want explosive plays."
