Social Media Reacts to Raiders' JJ Pegues Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders added another defensive lineman in Ole Miss' JJ Pegues, a player who many thought would go a bit higher than the sixth round.
Social media had plenty to say about the selection, with praise going to new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.
Per the Shrine Bowl's Eric Galko, "The Raiders just got maybe the second most versatile player in the draft in Ole Miss DT/FB JJ Pegues. He finished top-10 in pressures in the country this year on a loaded Ole Miss DL room. He had rushing TDs this year too (and had 55 pass/run blocking snaps). At [the Shrine Bowl], he was incredibly disruptive all week long () and had an Interception in the Game too. Awesome value for the Raiders."
One wrote, "Spytek continues to add to the trenches selecting Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues The only position I thought the Raiders would have addressed by know is LB but there is still 3 picks remaining."
"101 on my board. One of my favorite players this draft. He might be a 6'2" 325lbs DT that's relentless and explosive, but he's already the second best RB on the team. Great short yardage back. Yes, you read that right," another added.
One comment read, "RAIDERS BEEF UP THE D-LINE! With the 180th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues! This 6’2”, 325-lb mauler from Oxford, MS, notched 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 8 TFLs in 2024, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors. With a 4.92 40 and explosive power, Pegues’ versatility as a nose tackle or 3-technique fits Pete Carroll’s 3-4 front, spelling Christian Wilkins. A Day 3 steal with starter potential, he’s ready to disrupt in Vegas!"
"Another player I'm surprised has fallen JJ Pegues has power, great motor, good play rec and some surprising versatility along the line. Spytek and Pete have killed their first draft so far in Vegas," another comment said.
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Compact, thick-hipped defensive lineman with versatility to play multiple positions -- including short-yardage running back! Pegues can be hell on wheels when he’s motivated and has it cranked up. He’s quick off the ball but not explosive into first contact as consistently as he could be. He’ll beat reach blocks and double teams if he gets his technique ironed out. He has quicker hands and feet than most opponents he’ll face and has the talent to get to the other side of the line in both phases. He has rush talent and can finish using rare change-of-direction quickness, allowing him to capture pocket-mobile quarterbacks. Ole Miss leaned on Pegues as a short-yardage runner on offense, using his power and athleticism to convert at a high rate. He has the potential to become a very productive interior defender but his ceiling and floor will be determined by the consistency of his motor."
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
