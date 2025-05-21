TCU's Sonny Dykes Sounds Off on Raiders' Jack Bech
The Las Vegas Raiders landed some wide receiving help through the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting TCU product Jack Bech. Bech has the ability to blossom nicely into this Raiders offense, sooner rather than later. So much so that even his former head coach believes the Raiders are getting a stud.
Sonny Dykes has been the head coach of the Texas Christian Horned Frogs since the 2022 campaign, and was the newest Raiders wide receivers head coach for last two seasons. During his time with TCU, Bech notched a total of 1,180 receiving yards in 70 receptions, all while playing in 20 games.
Having seen how Bech performs on the field firsthand, the Raiders invited him in for an interview to discuss how impactful their new wide receiver can be for the Silver and Black.
"You're going to like him," Dykes said joining Eddie Paskal. "He's going to be a great Raider, he's going to play hard. He's tough; he kind of reminds me of some of the throwback guys with the Raiders. You're going to get his very best every day."
The Raiders haven't had the best consistency throughout the last few years. Having a revolving door in the front office, and when it comes to their head coaches, the Raiders are looking to find stability both in management and on the field. Signing head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek fixes the front office portion, now it's time for the product to improve on the field.
Dykes predicts that is exactly what the Raider Nation needs to get used to when seeing a player like Bech on the field.
"He's a consistent guy," Dykes said. "You build your program around consistency and guys that you know exactly what you're going to get day in and day out. He's the perfect guy."
The Raiders need to be looking to get Bech in the offensive game plan and make him an important piece to this roster. The energy he plays with will undoubtedly be reflective of his teammates, as the Raiders will need all the energy they can get to compete in a stacked AFC West division.
