Raiders Set to Increase Viewership in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most historic franchises in the National Football League. However, the franchise hasn't finished with a winning record since the 2021 campaign. With an up-and-coming team led by veterans both on the field and behind the scenes, the 2025 campaign should be more entertaining than last year.
The Raiders finished at the bottom of the AFC West division with a 4-13 record. They lost several key pieces on both sides of the ball due to injury, which really hurt any momentum they were able to generate. But with several franchise players set to return, such as Maxx Crosby, the Raiders will be a team to watch.
The franchise struck gold in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting Boise State product Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty should provide immediate relief to the rushing game, which struggled mightily last season. With the likes of Jeanty and other exciting players on the horizon, the Raiders could be a sneaky team fighting for a playoff spot.
That being said, the Raiders weren't that type of team last season, and their fans knew it. While they did still have fans fill the seats at Allegiant Stadium, when they were on TV at home, not a ton of views came their way compared to other franchises in the league.
According to Sportico.com, the Raiders generated 8.79 million viewers on average, which ranked them 28th in the National Football League. However, given the state of the roster last season, the viewership makes sense. But going into the new season, it's likely to change.
Adding legendary head coach Pete Carroll to lead this roster, trading to get and extending veteran quarterback Geno Smith, as well as a slew of promising free agents signed this offseason, this isn't the same Raiders team that should be viewed as a cakewalk.
The Raiders' 2025 NFL schedule has been released, and they are heading to New England to take on the Patriots in Week 1. If Las Vegas can come away with a win in the first week of the season, it should only increase views as the season continues with divisional rivals to be played soon after.
