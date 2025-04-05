REPORT: Ranking the Best IOL Targets For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders want to fortify the interior of their offensive line and there are plenty of options at guard and center in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled a ranking of the best offensive lineman, and below are the 10 best the Raiders could take.
1. G Tyler Booker, Alabama
Sikkema: "Booker has some foot speed and balance issues that keep him from being a blue-chip prospect, but there is still a lot to like as a powerful, well-built, competitive and high football IQ guard prospect for a man/gap heavy run scheme."
2. C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Sikkema: "Wilson may be just a one-year starter, but he has the movement skills to be a starting center in the NFL if he can continue to improve his IQ and anticipation with more snaps."
3. G Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Sikkema: "Ratledge isn't the most dynamic athlete, but his solid pass-blocking technique and downhill power in the run game give him a chance to be a starter in the NFL."
4. G Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
Sikkema: "Lampkin's size is certainly concerning and could relegate him back to center, where he played just one game over the past two seasons. His technique and determination should give him a chance to prove his worth in the NFL with five years of outstanding college tape under his belt."
5. G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
Sikkema: "Kandra's athleticism and measured approach to the game give him the floor of a solid zone scheme backup and an average starter's ceiling. The end result will depend on his ability to play with better pad level and flexibility."
6. C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
Sikkema: "McLaughlin's experience and toughness could be an asset to an offensive line room, but his status in 2025 will be in question due to his injury."
7. G Connor Colby, Iowa
Sikkema: "Colby projects as potentially valuable depth in a Shanahan-style outside zone scheme. His lack of a plan and tendency to lunge in pass protection is currently a major barrier to him earning a starting role."
8. G Tyler Cooper, Minnesota
Sikkema: "Cooper has the potential to be at least a backup for a team with an outside zone-based running game. His strength development will be crucial to any further success considering his lack of length and average athleticism."
9. C Jonah Monheim, US
Sikkema: "Monheim has the raw athleticism to succeed as a zone-scheme center if he can get stronger. His lack of length is the biggest deterrent to his success and will likely prevent him from playing a swing role at other positions."
10. G Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
Sikkema: "Fairchild is likely to at least serve as interior depth with his consistent pass protection skills. Whether or not he can improve his functional strength will determine if he can develop into a starter."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.